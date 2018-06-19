UK Civil Servant Turned 'Love Island' Bikini-Clad TV Star Breaking the Rules

A 21-year-old star of a controversial UK reality show known for sexual content and strong language has reportedly failed to let her bosses at the British Department of Education know she would appear on the program.

Contestant Zara McDermott's, now gaining popularity on the show Love Island, has among her Instagram posts a mirror selfie in the residence of the UK Prime Minister at Downing Street in London, which she took back in 2016.

According to her LinkedIn account, Ms. McDermott works for the Department of Education under Minister Damian Hinds, advising on policy.

The contestant reportedly told her employers she taking a 'career break' to take part in a television series but failed to mention the name of the show.

Civil servants with the Department of Education 'must abide by the civil service code' even during career breaks which may come at odds with some of Ms. McDermott's outfits inside the Love Island villa.

Love Island is a British dating reality show, where contestants live in an isolated villa under constant surveillance. In order to remain on the show, they have to be in a couple, whether for love, friendship or money.