'Cutie With a Booty': Former WAGS Jena Frumes Flaunts Sexy Beach Body

The former girlfriend of Manchester United player Jesse Lingard took to Instagram to melt the Internet with her bootylicious bikini photos.

Jena Frumes rose to fame after appearing on a US comedy show Wild N’Out and then was known for her high profile relationship with the football star.

The couple met in Los Angeles and dated for 15 months before breaking up a few months ago.

The stunning model regularly shows off her curves on social media and her recent post sent temperatures soaring for her 3.2 million followers.

A post shared by Jena (@jenafrumes) on Jun 16, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

The photo shows Frumes in a white and blue two-piece swimsuit soaking up the sun in Honduras.

The model really believes in working out and staying fit. She enjoys posting photos showing off her fit body and sexy curves.

A post shared by Jena (@jenafrumes) on Jun 18, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

A post shared by Jena (@jenafrumes) on Jun 8, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

A post shared by Jena (@jenafrumes) on Jun 9, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

Her fans were gushing with praise for her new photos.

One wrote: “Cutie with a nice booty.”

A second added: “Get it girl.”