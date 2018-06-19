Register
10:03 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes, near Paris

    WATCH Macron Teaches French Teen Manners After Boy Addresses Him as 'Manu'

    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau/Pool
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The French president was quick to launch into a rant about proper behavior at an official event after a boy in the crowd said to him “Ça va, Manu?” – meaning “How’s it going, Manu?”

    President Emmanuel Macron was attending a ceremony at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes, marking the 78th anniversary of General Charles De Gaulle’s call to resistance, when a young man in the crowd caught his attention by calling out, “Ça va, Manu?” [“How’s it going, Manu?”]

    READ MORE: French President Macron to Host Dance Music Show at Official Residence

    The sharp-tongued president did not hesitate to take a moment and teach the cheeky teen, who was also captured singing a few lines from the socialist anthem, The Internationale, a lesson about manners.

    “No, no, you are here at an official ceremony. You can’t just behave like that. You can act like a clown, today it’s the ‘Marseillaise’ and the ‘Partisans Song’ we’re singing. You address me as Mr. President of the Republic or Sir, okay?” Macron told the boy abruptly.

    The teen nodded and agreed with what the president had explained to him, but Macron went on to lecture the kid.

    “You need to do things the right way. The day you want to start a revolution you study first in order to obtain a degree and feed yourself, ok? And then you can lecture others,” Macron proceeded with his coup de grace.

    As the video of the incident emerged on social media, the Twitterverse appeared to be divided on the matter; while some said that Macron’s reaction was unnecessary and supported the kid…

    …others argued that one doesn’t address a president by his first name:

    TWEET: “I am not pro-Macron but I agree with him. One doesn’t address a president like that. The young man who lacks education will now think about it twice."

    TWEET: “Whether we like Macron or not, there is a form of respect that is obligatory. The young man is still facing the sitting president of France and he cannot call him by his first name.”

    Related:

    French President Macron to Host Dance Music Show at Official Residence
    French Squeeze: Macron Beats Trump at Round Two of Handshake Game in Canada
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Charles de Gaulle, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse