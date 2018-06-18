Triumphant Beauty: Swiss Soccer Star's WAG Shows Off at World Cup (VIDEO)

The wife of a Swiss footballer who played a decisive role in his team’s match with Brazil put on a small show for her social media followers.

Mirjana Zuber, the wife of Swiss soccer player Steven Zuber, posted a short teasing video on her Instagram page, after her husband helped the Swiss team secure a draw against Brazil by scoring a critical goal.

The video features Mirjana wearing the Swiss national team’s away kit as she slowly turns towards the viewers, showing off her magnificent hair and her charming smile.

"#russia here we come #teamzuber," Mirjana commented on her post.

The 2018 World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland on Sunday resulted in a 1-1 draw as the Swiss managed to weather the charge of one of world’s top football powers.

Brazil will next play against Costa Rica on Friday in St. Petersburg, while Switzerland will face Serbia on the same day in Kaliningrad.