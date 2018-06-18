Wonder Grandma: Twitter Finds Reason Why Mexico Smashed Germany at World Cup

A grandmother from Texas seems to have helped Mexico win in their opening game against the reigning World champions by blessing them through her TV screen, according to Twitter users.

A Mexican grandma, who blessed her TV and Mexico's national team ahead of their victorious match against Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has won hearts and likes of thousands of social media users across the world. Her granddaughter from El Paso, Texas, according to the profile information, posted a clip featuring the elderly lady's devotion.

I’m 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won pic.twitter.com/9jBRF5wFPE — paola (@paolaa_janet) 17 июня 2018 г.

​Over 12 hours, the blessing abuela has made headlines all across the world and gathered over half a million likes on Twitter, as the fellow netizens shared her conviction that the blessing helped.

​…or just melt with emotion over her sweet gesture.

This makes me miss my Mexican grandmas. — J 🇺🇸 (@withinreasonMD) 18 июня 2018 г.

God bless your grandma ♥️♥️ — ᴬ ᴹ ᴿ (@6LaSirena) 17 июня 2018 г.

​Some suspected joint Mexican grandmas’ forces.

SEE!!!!! I TOLD U IT WAS THE PRAYING ABUELITAS — Jennifer Mizzi (@jennifer_maria) 18 июня 2018 г.

​As it’s been only the first game for Mexico at the World Cup, fans beg for more blessings from Wander Grandma to help their national team to get the Cup.

She gotta do this every game til we win the cup — Chris (@Chris__Ascencio) 17 июня 2018 г.

Every game. We need this every single game. — Trash Tyler (@tylerlauletta) 17 июня 2018 г.

​However, there were some selfish requests for additional personal blessings.

​Mexico gained a 1-0 win over Germany in their opening match of the World Cup in Moscow on June 17. The game was held at the 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital. The only goal of the game was scored by Mexico winger Hirving Lozano in the 35th minute. Following the match, Lozano was named the best player of the game.

