Never Again, This Time: Twitter Rethinks Hype Over 2nd Nazi Case at US School

Andover High School in Massachusetts is in the spotlight after a graduating senior quoted Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels in the yearbook, prompting the school to apologize without delay.

"Make the lie big, keep it simple, keep saying it and eventually they will believe it" read the quote, placed below the photo of the unidentified student.

Hundreds of copies of the yearbook were printed and handed over to students and parents as a memento before the school staff became aware and acknowledged the fact, having been informed by a student. They promptly responded by halting the sale of the books and offering to replace the respective page or, alternatively, put a sticker over the contentious quote.

School principal Philip Conrad, opted for an exceptionally emotional tone as he addressed parents in his letter of apology:

"We are appalled and angered that this quote was submitted, and I ask you to please accept my deepest apologies on behalf of our faculty, staff, and administration for the insertion of these words in the yearbook."

He went on to say that citing "the racist dictator bent on genocide" or his inner circle is upsetting and there is “no place” for that in their school community.

He then reported on a prompt investigation on the heels of the Goebbels quote issue, sharing beliefs that the quote had been selected unintentionally, without knowledge of its “hateful background” as it featured no attribution to the author. Many praised the school’s prompt but wise and far-sighted response. Robert Goldstein, a rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Andover said:

"I think it’s very important to differentiate between what is an intentional act of racism and anti-Semitism and homophobia and something that is somewhat innocent," he said. Separately, a representative for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in Boston described the episode as a fresh "educational opportunity" that could prevent potential anti-Semitic and racist episodes.

Twitter most naturally took notice of the issue, including the school's apology, with many saying the message of the quote is far more critical than its source.

Funnily, no one seems to question the veracity of the statement. All the fuss is about the source of it, which is the least important thing. — Roberto Bonaldi (@rabonaldi) 17 июня 2018 г.

Some even opted for a bit of humorous approach likening the "lies" Goebbels cited to some US mainstream media, or even Trump’s quotes. One user commented that the statement had long proved to be true.

It's getting harder and harder to differentiate between Nazi quotes and Trump & Friends quotes. — Ashkan (@ashjt20) 17 июня 2018 г.

The quotation from Joseph Goebbels, Minister of #Propaganda in the #Nazi #German #Government, 'Make the lie big, keep it simple, keep saying it and eventually they will believe it' has, alas, been proved all-too-true on all-too-many occasions. Maybe American High School students — Richard Blaber (@RichardBlaber) 17 июня 2018 г.

Other users explicitly stated that the news is a non-issue:

'Make the lie big, keep it simple, keep saying it and eventually they will believe it



Seems pretty relevant to 2018. Are we just going to ban every quote by every Nazi, dictator, serial killer who ever lived? Given the rate statues are being pullled down at unis I guess yea… — Dean Nomselena (@ribbons1978) 17 июня 2018 г.

This is notably not the first brush with anti-Semitism involving the Massachusetts school. Back in December, a number of swastikas were found carved into desks in the school premises, including some in classes taught by Jewish teachers.