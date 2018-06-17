Manchester United 'Sexiest Fan' Roots for Denmark at World Cup (PHOTOS)

Katrina Maria, a woman who was previously called a “sexiest fan” of FC Manchester United, has announced that she is rooting for Denmark instead of England during the football world championship in Russia, The Daily Star reports.
A Faroe Islands native who moved to Denmark several years ago, Katrina Maria has repeatedly voiced her support for Manchester United, posting numerous pictures of herself sporting the Red Devils’ paraphernalia.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14, with 11 Russian cities hosting the tournament.
During its first match, Denmark managed to prevail over Peru, while England prepares to face its first opponent, Tunisia, on June 18.
