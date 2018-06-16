The social media was left in turmoil after Kim Kardashian offered a somewhat ambiguous comment about her presidential ambitions.

'Please, Say Never!': Twitter on Fire as Kim Kardashian Not Ruling Out Presidency

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has announced that while she does not immediately seek to run for president of the United States, she does not rule out this possibility completely

"I guess never say never. But that’s not going to be like, ‘Kim’s running. That’s not where I am," Kim said during an interview on CNN when the show’s host Van Jones asked her about her hypothetical presidential ambitions.

Kim Kardashian West for President?



"I guess never say never. But that's not going to be like, Kim's running. That's not where I am," she says https://t.co/2VVNf9PLoQ pic.twitter.com/eeKiDX6Xdr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) 16 июня 2018 г.

​Her remarks evoked an immediate reaction on social media as many Twitter users seemed shocked and appalled by the prospects of Kim moving into the Oval Office.

Say never. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) 16 июня 2018 г.