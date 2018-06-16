'This is Not My Canada': Twitter Outraged by Death Threat Against US Ambassador

The death threat against Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft comes amid rising Canada-US trade tensions and the hostile back and forth rhetoric between Ottawa and Washington.

An envelope with an expletive-filled letter and a suspicious white powder addressed to the Craft was intercepted by an off-site mailroom supervisor on Thursday morning, Canadian media have reported.

Believed to have been mailed from Quebec, the letter threatened to kill the ambassador if she did not resign, and contained threatening comments against Donald Trump. The mysterious powder has been deemed harmless. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

Canadians flocked to Twitter to voice their disapproval of the incident, writing that no matter what differences may exist between their countries' leaders, such anonymous death threats are completely unacceptable.

Let’s all agree that death threats are completely unacceptable: “Authorities investigating death threat against U.S. ambassador to Canada | CTV News” https://t.co/6jteOEsvjs — Tony Clement (@TonyclementCPC) 15 июня 2018 г.

This is just not how we are as Canadians. I’m shocked and saddened by this. We settle our politics quite differently here. She should be welcome, feel safe and not be threatened. — Dianne Gallo (@DianneGallo) 15 июня 2018 г.

This is not my Canada… — catherine dickson (@cmdott) 15 июня 2018 г.

The stupidity of this act is simply mind boggling. I know there are some tensions between our two countries, but to do this is contrary to what we are. I hope the authorities catch the culprit ASAP & give this person time to think about his/her actions behind bars. — Mike Ryan (@Treadstone710) 15 июня 2018 г.

Others, still angry over President' Trump's comments about the Canadian prime minister at last week's G7 summit, nevertheless condemned the incident as well.

Why blame this lady for Trumps shortcomings? A nut for sure. https://t.co/W8usGK65v3 — Frunk36 (@Frunk36) 16 июня 2018 г.

Some users also took on a more conspiratorial tone, saying that they just couldn't buy the idea that a Canadian could have done this.

Don’t buy it. This couldn’t possibly be someone trying to incite a fight and make the Canadians look like the bad guys… — PaulRyanFanClubPres (@dontfallfor45) 15 июня 2018 г.

If I were a conspiracy theorist, I might see this has the characteristics of psychological warfare or a "false flag" operation. (If I were a conspiracy theorist) — Patrick A. Levell (@palevell) 15 июня 2018 г.

Wouldn’t be surprising if surreptitiously initiated by trump or one of his WH lackeys to further alienate relationship with Canada. Just a thought. — JP Hupe (@JPHUPE) 15 июня 2018 г.

The death threat comes following President Trump's recent characterization of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "very dishonest" and "weak," and claims that Trudeau had made "false statements" about the US during his G7 news conference. Trump also pointed to Canada's "unfair" 270% tariffs against US dairy. Trudeau promised to retaliate over Washington's "insulting" unilateral aluminum and steel tariffs, and vowed that Canada wouldn't be "pushed around."