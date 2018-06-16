Extremely GRAPHIC VIDEO Shows Mother's Coffin Killing Son

In the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, a man was killed as a result of a tragic incident that occurred during his mother's funeral.

On June 15, during a funeral ceremony on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, east of Borneo, a group of men was raising the coffin to a special stand when the ladder collapsed. The coffin they were carrying fell on the head of the 40-year-old son of the deceased woman, mortally wounding him.

Doctors tried to save the man, but he succumbed to his wounds later, on the way to hospital. Other people were left with injuries.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities