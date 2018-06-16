Donald Trump Calls Female Reporter 'Obnoxious' for North Korea Questions

Donald Trump asked the journalist to "be quiet" at least five times.

The US president fended off a CBS News reporter after she tried to ask him about North Korea's nuclear threat.

Donald Trump said "she's so obnoxious" to someone standing right next to him. Weijia Jiang said that she was the one to whom Trump directed those comments.

According to Weijia Jiang, Trump told her to "be quiet at least five times" after that.

Our @CBSNews correspondent @weijia asks President Trump how he can defend/not call out North Korea’s human rights violations: “Because I don’t want to see a nuclear weapons destroy you & your family…” watch live here: https://t.co/Ay74SNge32 pic.twitter.com/vUSkmSPFAR — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) June 15, 2018

She wanted to ask Donald Trump why he said that the nuclear threat from North Korea was over.