Internet Enraged Over VIDEO of 'Racist' Spraying Muslim Woman with Stain Remover

A video, slammed by many internet users as racist, has sparked outrage on Twitter and Facebook, with many calling on the police to track down and prosecute the perpetrator.

A video has emerged of a man stalking a woman wearing a hijab in a UK supermarket. The man filmed himself spraying her on the back with Vanish stain remover while saying, “Let’s see if this works.” The victim appears to be oblivious to the assault and carries on shopping.

At the end, the perpetrator says in a Northern accent: “No, no it don’t f***ing work.”

The video, initially shared by Muslim community network 5Pillars on Facebook, has gone viral, prompting furious reactions among internet users.

Some have described the man’s actions as assault, hoping the offender will be identified.

Others have lamented that the UK has gotten used to such behavior.

The man has also been blasted as being a “coward” for attacking the woman from behind.

