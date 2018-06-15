World Cup Extraordinaire: England Flags Cover Entire London Block (VIDEO)

Residents of the Kirby Estate have decorated the entire estate in England flags for the World Cup tournament. Over 300 flags hanging from the balconies and in between the buildings leave no doubt which football team the residents would like to see victorious.

The initiative, started by three locals — Chris, Alan and Geraldine, has gained support from the tenants and has now become somewhat of a tourist attraction.

"It started very small with a few flags during the European championship back in 2012 and ever since then it was growing and growing. Someone put up a couple of flags and that wasn't enough. We put up some more and that wasn't enough, and now there are flags absolutely everywhere," Chris told Sputnik.

A few residents have put up more than one flag — Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Colombian and French flags are also decking the balconies.

Local resident Geraldine told Sputnik the estimated number of flags is over 300 and the organizers plan to count them when they're taken down.

"When England get knocked out of the competition, that's when we will take them down," Geraldine told Sputnik.

Both Chris and Geraldine have high hopes for the England squad and would like to see the Three Lions pass the group stage and make it all the way to the final.

"They are a bunch of lads that want to play football. We could be a little wildcard," Chris told Sputnik.

England are set to play against Tunisia on June 18 in their first World Cup match. The English squad will then go on to face Panama and Belgium.