17:12 GMT +315 June 2018
    Justin Trudeau

    Canadians Launch Viral #BoycottUSA Campaign Amid Trump-Trudeau Trade Spat

    © REUTERS / Remo Casilli
    Viral
    0 21

    The campaign comes amid an increasingly hostile war of words between US and Canadian officials on tariffs during and following last week's G7 summit.

    Canadians have organized a social media-based campaign to boycott American goods, using the hashtags #BoycottUSA, #BoyctottUSProducts, #trumpfree and #BuyCanadian and sharing info on how to avoid American products. 

    The campaign follows Trump's characterization of Justin Trudeau as "weak" and "dishonest," and US trade adviser Peter Navarro's suggestion that there is a "special place in hell" for the prime minister.

    Consumers are posting images of "Trump-free" grocery carts, sharing Canadian-made products they've recently discovered, and announcements of consumer and corporate decisions to move away from the purchase of US-made goods.

    With a characteristically Canadian politeness, users emphasized that they meant "no disrespect" to their American friends, but added that they must "stand behind and defend Canadian goods."

    Twitter users also offered hints and tips encouraging their fellow countrymen and women to "Shop Like a Canadian!" and "show their patriotism with their dollars."

    The campaign isn't limited to food and consumer items, either. Some users decided to make their displeasure known by cancelling plans to travel to the US and choosing to explore the broad expanses of Canada, or other parts of the Western Hemisphere, instead.

    Prime Minister Trudeau appeared to give a nod to the campaign at a farmer's market event in Ottawa earlier this week, saying that there was "a bit of a patriotic boost going on these past few days."

    Canadians' irritation with Trump comes following a series of tweets in which he accused Trudeau of being "very dishonest and weak" and complained about the prime minister making "false statements" during his G7 news conference.

    The tweets followed Trudeau's promise to introduce retaliatory tariffs over Trump's "insulting" unilateral tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel. "Canada, we're polite, we're reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around," Trudeau said.

    Tags:
    trade conflict, trade spat, trade war, reaction, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, Canada, United States
