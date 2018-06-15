Canadians Launch Viral #BoycottUSA Campaign Amid Trump-Trudeau Trade Spat

The campaign comes amid an increasingly hostile war of words between US and Canadian officials on tariffs during and following last week's G7 summit.

Canadians have organized a social media-based campaign to boycott American goods, using the hashtags #BoycottUSA, #BoyctottUSProducts, #trumpfree and #BuyCanadian and sharing info on how to avoid American products.

The campaign follows Trump's characterization of Justin Trudeau as "weak" and "dishonest," and US trade adviser Peter Navarro's suggestion that there is a "special place in hell" for the prime minister.

Consumers are posting images of "Trump-free" grocery carts, sharing Canadian-made products they've recently discovered, and announcements of consumer and corporate decisions to move away from the purchase of US-made goods.

Did you know Toronto-based Cervélo builds what have been called the world’s fastest and lightest bikes. in 2008.#buyCanadian pic.twitter.com/2ab9T3AsbN — Bill Jones (@GooBill) 13 июня 2018 г.

My new favourite pickles! Found in the cooler section of the grocery store ⁦@StrubsPickles⁩ #BuyCanadian pic.twitter.com/Hlni9W4PEw — Yana Gagne (@Gagne_Yana) 12 июня 2018 г.

#buycanadian Our company is moving our purchases away from the US. — Alain Lefebvre (@alaingolf5) 13 июня 2018 г.

Why do we even need American toilet paper when there's a toiler paper plant right across the river from the Parliament Hill? #BuyCanadian pic.twitter.com/Ib5cvWfYVE — Paul Milovanov (@wooglooskr) 11 июня 2018 г.

With a characteristically Canadian politeness, users emphasized that they meant "no disrespect" to their American friends, but added that they must "stand behind and defend Canadian goods."

I have always tried to buy Canadian products first & foremost, but given the current trade enviro, I will ensure I do from now on! No disrespect to my US friends, but I must stand behind & defend Canadian goods. #cdnpoli #BuyCanadian #NAFTA #TradeWar #trade #Canada #Ontario pic.twitter.com/wfaXwD5Rlm — Quarkybirdy 🇨🇦 (@Quarkybirdy) 13 июня 2018 г.

Mr @realDonaldTrump I find your words not only insulting but so disrespectful that from this day forward I will buy only #Canadian if more Canadians come together we can hit the American pocket book hard and strong @JustinTrudeau #BuyCanadian #BoycottUSA #cndpoli #DotardDonnie — Nelson (@NelsonTor1974) 11 июня 2018 г.

Twitter users also offered hints and tips encouraging their fellow countrymen and women to "Shop Like a Canadian!" and "show their patriotism with their dollars."

Many Canadian options when grocery shopping! #BuyCanadian #BuyLocal Please read and pass it on to other Canadians looking to show their patriotism with their dollars. We can do this Canada 🇨🇦 Don’t forget Farmers Markets either! https://t.co/Eo513eTz9J — If not us, who?🇨🇦 (@CassieIrish) 13 июня 2018 г.

The campaign isn't limited to food and consumer items, either. Some users decided to make their displeasure known by cancelling plans to travel to the US and choosing to explore the broad expanses of Canada, or other parts of the Western Hemisphere, instead.

Just cancelled all plans to go to California, will be discovering our own beautiful east coast by road this fall!!:) #BoycottUSA #BuyCanadian — Hamad E (@Realistology) 13 июня 2018 г.

#BuyCanadian Cancelled my usual two months in Fort Meyers this winter for three months in Cuba. Not supporting Trump this year with my cash. Sorry Florida. @FloridaTourism @TomSteyer — Barley (@Ostler1882) 13 июня 2018 г.

Prime Minister Trudeau appeared to give a nod to the campaign at a farmer's market event in Ottawa earlier this week, saying that there was "a bit of a patriotic boost going on these past few days."

Canadians' irritation with Trump comes following a series of tweets in which he accused Trudeau of being "very dishonest and weak" and complained about the prime minister making "false statements" during his G7 news conference.

The tweets followed Trudeau's promise to introduce retaliatory tariffs over Trump's "insulting" unilateral tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel. "Canada, we're polite, we're reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around," Trudeau said.