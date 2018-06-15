Russian Model Names Herself 'Sexiest Fan' at World Cup 2018 (PHOTO)

A Russian Playboy model stepped forward to declare herself the sexiest football fan in the country, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Angelina Kachkurkina, also known as Angelina Rayskaya, is a Russian model and an avid football fan who made a bold statement about her role at the ongoing football world championship in Russia.

An enthusiastic supporter of FC Lokomotiv Moscow, Rayskaya recently took part in a football-themed Playboy photo op and touted herself as “the sexiest football fan” to her Instagram followers during the casting.

