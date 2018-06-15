WATCH: Czech President Trolls Reporters, Sets Red Underpants Ablaze

Zeman burnt the giant red underpants in public. The video was published on the channel POLITIKA 24 on YouTube.
In 2015 these underpants were hung over the residence of the head of state by the Czech art group Ztohoven, demonstrating their attitude to Zeman and his policies. The presidential administration bought them from the Committee on State Property Management for one crown.
