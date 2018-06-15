WATCH: Czech President Trolls Reporters, Sets Red Underpants Ablaze

Czech President Milos Zeman invited journalists to Prague Castle, where he unveiled an large pair of underpants. He passed them to two firemen, who set the "artifact" on fire. Zeman explained his action as a desire to show that policy should be carried out "on the basis of an exchange of opinions, and the time of underwear in politics is over."

Zeman burnt the giant red underpants in public. The video was published on the channel POLITIKA 24 on YouTube.

READ MORE: President Zeman is a 'Counterbalance to MSM Brainwashing' — Czech Politician

In 2015 these underpants were hung over the residence of the head of state by the Czech art group Ztohoven, demonstrating their attitude to Zeman and his policies. The presidential administration bought them from the Committee on State Property Management for one crown.