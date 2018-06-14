Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez Ugly, Causing Twitter Storm

The Italian fashion designer, who is the front man of Dolce & Gabbana, made a remark after seeing Selena Gomez’s red carpet photos in a magazine.

Stefano Gabbana has angered many fans of the US pop singer after calling her “ugly” in an Instagram comment.

The comment came in reference to some photos of Selena Gomez that showed the singer on the red carpet for a fashion blog, The Catwalk Italia.

The original caption asked her fans to choose their favorite look, however, writing in Italian, Gabbana responded by commenting: “è proprio brutta!!!,” which translates to: “she’s really ugly.”

The Italian designer also responded to another user’s comment on the post that Gomez “looks like a Pomeranian dog” by writing: “hahahahahaha is true hahahaha”.

A post shared by The Catwalk Italia — TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on Jun 11, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

Gomez’s fans were not impressed by the designer’s rude comments, with many calling his behavior “disrespectful” and “disgusting.”

— SG PREDICTIONS 🌹 (@SG_Predictions) June 13, 2018

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2018

​Some called the designer “lame and old,” while others tried to offend his brand.

Earlier, Gabbana also made comments on a photo of Kate Moss. The fashion designer commented on a series of images uploaded by The Catwalk Italia of Kate Moss wearing a thigh-skimming playsuit by simply writing: “No.”