Comedian Tweets Love Poem Under Photo of Netanyahu in Gym, Leaves Out Spicy Part

The Israeli PM visited Paris last week as a part of his tour to European countries. There he discussed the tensions along the Israel-Gaza border, which have been ongoing for over a month.

Comedian John Mulaney, who is known as a scriptwriter for "Saturday Night Live," stumbled upon an unusual guest in the gym of a Paris hotel recently. It turned out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likes to work out during his official visits to other countries.

Not only did the comedian take a photo of the Israeli PM lifting weights, but he also captioned it in a tweet with part of a love poem by British bard James Fenton.

"Don't talk to me of love. Let's talk of Paris.

I'm in Paris with the slightest thing you do.

I'm in Paris with your eyes, your mouth,

I'm in Paris with all points south.

Am I embarrassing you?

I'm in Paris with you,"

The post gathered over 1,800 likes although its author omitted the spiciest part of the poem.

"Do you mind if we do not go to the Louvre,

If we say sod off to sodding Notre Dame,

If we skip the Champs Elysées

And remain here in this sleazy

Old hotel room

Doing this and that

To what and whom

Learning who you are,

Learning what I am."

The Israeli prime minister visited France in the beginning of May as a part of his three-day European tour. During his visit he discussed the situation on the Israeli border with Gaza and the alleged Iranian military presence in Syria with Emmanuel Macron.