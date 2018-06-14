Russian Mounted Policewoman Steals the Hearts of Japanese Netizens (PHOTOS)

All eyes are on the picture of the Russian policewoman, who was later identified as Tatiana Zima, a sergeant of the Moscow mounted police, as Japanese Twitterians admired her beauty, which seems at odds with her not so a glamorous job.
Some said that they had fallen in love with her, while others expressed a desire to visit Russia and break the law so that they could meet the gorgeous police officer in person.
@CRSVDV tweeted a series of pictures, featuring the brunette:
There were those, who were quite impressed by the Russian police uniform, said, “I wish the police uniforms looked this cool in Japan!”
Last May, Russian media interviewed Tatiana Zima for a project about women of rare professions, and the sergeant revealed that she began riding a horse at the age of ten and trained at a private stable, having decided to become a policewoman while studying at school.
