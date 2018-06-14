WATCH Phenomenal Female Bodybuilder Drags 22-Ton Tram With 50 People Inside

Attending the Kenidlifest Festival in Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty for a routine work-out, female bodybuilder Darya Nesterova was talked into accepting an extraordinary challenge, stunning spectators with her incredible strength.

Encouraged by a friend of hers, Darya pulled a 22-ton jam-packed tram. She was attached to the front of the streetcar by a harness, and managed to get it moving after a few seconds of flexing her muscles to loud cheers and screams of support from the crowd – the unbelievable moment was caught on camera.



As she completed the challenge in about a minute, it took four strongmen to halt the carriage from continuing to pick up speed.

“The guys told me to try, and I did it. I am happy. I said that I’m ready for new records and victories, so here it is, the first record!” Darya explained, adding that she had been training to pull a 10-ton truck.