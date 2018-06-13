Size Does Matter: Attempt to Hold World's Largest Orgy Fails

Menage Life's Sin City 8 sex festival aimed to beat the world record for holding the largest sex party, but it just wasn’t large enough.

The massive orgy was initially set to take place at Embassy Suites in Las Vegas, but the hotel pulled out in the weeks leading up to the event. The number of people who were supposed to show up fell from 400 to 375 people.

Although the orgy did take place in the Las Vegas club The Green Door, the title of the largest orgy held still belongs to Japan. In 2006 an orgy of 500 persons took place in the country.

But Menage Life isn’t going to give up and looks forward to beating the record next year at Sin City 9, according to their press release.



