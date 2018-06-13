Kim Kardashian Reaches Out to Tech Mogul Over Edit Option for Twitter

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been using her celebrity status to reach out to politicians and now to one of Silicon Valley’s top tech figures, Jack Dorsey.

At a birthday bash for her husband, Kanye West, Kim approached the Twitter CEO, asking him to introduce an edit feature for tweets.

"I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye's bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button," Kardashian West tweeted on Wednesday.

​Dorsey reportedly replied: "Now I see why I was invited!"

The issue of an edit button for tweets has been raised before also and some people think that editing a tweet should become an option on the popular microblogging platform.

​Others, however, feel that an editing option may lead to confusion, as it could contain contradictory information.

​Just two weeks ago, Kim Kardashian met with US President Donald Trump in the White House to talk about prison reform.

Kardashian discussed the case of 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offence. “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she and so many like her will get a second chance at life,” Kardashian said after the meeting.