17:32 GMT +313 June 2018
    Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Michael Gove arrives at 10 Downing street in central London for a cabinet meeting on January 16, 2018

    UK Environment Sec. BUSTED Using Disposable Cup Despite His Anti-Plastic Crusade

    © AFP 2018 / Niklas HALLE'N
    Social media networks have exploded as UK Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, seemed to have broken his promise to be more environmentally friendly.

    Appearing before the House of Commons Environment Committee, Michael Gove sipped his coffee from a throwaway cup notwithstanding his policies, aimed at getting rid of plastics and introducing reusable mugs instead. Gove reportedly explained that it was the House of Commons’ canteen that provided the disposable cup.

    Since social media users saw the pictures, they have been wondering where Gove’s compostable cup is, shaming him for not practicing what he preached:

    The Environment Secretary rose to prominence in January, making headlines for handing out reusable cups to all members of the Cabinet during a meeting in Downing Street. Gove also seeks to bar plastic straws in the UK; single-use plastics will soon be eliminated from government buildings, cafes and restaurants in Parliament within several months.

    READ MORE: Supersize My Landfill: McDonald’s Shareholders to Keep Plastic Straws

    At the same time, customers will be charged an extra 25p “latte levy” on disposable coffee cups on top of the hot beverage’s price.

    Tags:
    plastic waste, Michael Gove, United Kingdom
