Miss Bum Bum Mulls Getting Trump Tattoo on Her Award-Winning Backside (PHOTOS)

Erika, who shot to fame in 2016 after becoming the first black woman to win the Miss Bum Bum title, has revealed her plans to get another tat, which will be inked on her award-winning behind, although she did not disclose whether it would completely cover her 42 inch backside.

In a bid to change what she described as President Trump’s “hateful” attitudes towards women and migrants, Canela got inked, stunning her fans, slightly over a year ago.

“Everyone was impressed by my courage – it was a request for peace, a symbolism. I was very attacked on the internet but I did not worry. The tattoo made me famous. I believe he [Trump] saw the tattoo, so many people sent Twitter messages to him. I think he approved,” she told Daily Star Online.