You Can Do It! Skyscraper-Climbing US Raccoon Transfixes Twitter (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday, a brown raccoon in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, climbed more than 20 stories up the side of the UBS Plaza, causing waves of anxiety across the nation.
The animal was first seen in a niche in the wall of the Town Square building on Monday. When building workers tried to tempt the raccoon down with a long pole, it instead escaped to the UBS Plaza where it began its 23-story hike.
The raccoon has gotten Twitter so excited that someone has even started an account on the critter's behalf: "The St. Paul Raccoon."
On Tuesday, a city spokesperson for animal control tweeted, "We've been in touch with wildlife organizations… We're hoping it gets to the top so we can set a trap for it there."
The UBS Plaza building is 25 stories tall.
We're rooting for you, little one.
