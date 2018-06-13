You Can Do It! Skyscraper-Climbing US Raccoon Transfixes Twitter (PHOTOS)

Minnesota got its very own friendly neighborhood Spider-Raccoon Tuesday – and Twitter can’t look away.

On Tuesday, a brown raccoon in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, climbed more than 20 stories up the side of the UBS Plaza, causing waves of anxiety across the nation.

​The animal was first seen in a niche in the wall of the Town Square building on Monday. When building workers tried to tempt the raccoon down with a long pole, it instead escaped to the UBS Plaza where it began its 23-story hike.

​The raccoon has gotten Twitter so excited that someone has even started an account on the critter's behalf: "The St. Paul Raccoon."

​On Tuesday, a city spokesperson for animal control tweeted, "We've been in touch with wildlife organizations… We're hoping it gets to the top so we can set a trap for it there."

​The UBS Plaza building is 25 stories tall.

​We're rooting for you, little one.