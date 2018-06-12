Twitter Abuzz Over US Mistakenly Making Singapore 'Part' of Malaysia

The error occurred on the official website of the US State Department, sparking numerous comments among social media users.

The US State Department made a mistake in an official note published on its website when it referred to Singapore as being part of neighboring Malaysia.

It was published amid Tuesday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The incident was the result of a mistake in a transcript of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's briefing on Monday.

The document gave the venue of the briefing as "JW Marriott, Singapore, Malaysia".

While the mistake was later corrected, it did not stop social media users from making sarcastic comments.

First u think SG is part of China, then u think SG is in Malaysia. Still cant get it right huh?!



Its like saying the US is in Canada.

Maybe @realDonaldTrump can educate his department when he gets back.https://t.co/1HIFAFaKWE — Venom (not the Marvel one) (@A1ex96Venom) 12 июня 2018 г.

Well, US State Department still thinks Singapore is in Malaysia.



Just 53 years and a bad break-up off. 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/RN4vIkmehJ pic.twitter.com/4VY6GlosnW — BrioS (@BrioS_BRxV) 12 июня 2018 г.

Trump planning reunification summit anytime soon? 😂😂 https://t.co/p7hfdq3NP5 — Ericssen (@EricssenWen) 12 июня 2018 г.

Hopefully u guys bring a teacher to the #TrumpKimSummit A screenshot worth a thousand words. Singapore in Malaysia?Really?? 🤣 Let the teachers make America great again. pic.twitter.com/SdAt1MIoMb — FollowKalauCerdik (@Ayat2Sen) 12 июня 2018 г.

Singapore was once a part of Malaysia, but the island gained independence in 1965. The separation took place amid deep political and economic differences between the Singaporean and Malaysian leaderships.