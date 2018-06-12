Twitter Abuzz Over US Mistakenly Making Singapore 'Part' of Malaysia

The US State Department made a mistake in an official note published on its website when it referred to Singapore as being part of neighboring Malaysia.
It was published amid Tuesday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The incident was the result of a mistake in a transcript of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's briefing on Monday.
The document gave the venue of the briefing as "JW Marriott, Singapore, Malaysia".
While the mistake was later corrected, it did not stop social media users from making sarcastic comments.
First u think SG is part of China, then u think SG is in Malaysia. Still cant get it right huh?!— Venom (not the Marvel one) (@A1ex96Venom) 12 июня 2018 г.
Its like saying the US is in Canada.
Maybe @realDonaldTrump can educate his department when he gets back.https://t.co/1HIFAFaKWE
Well, US State Department still thinks Singapore is in Malaysia.— BrioS (@BrioS_BRxV) 12 июня 2018 г.
Just 53 years and a bad break-up off. 🤷♂️https://t.co/RN4vIkmehJ pic.twitter.com/4VY6GlosnW
Trump planning reunification summit anytime soon? 😂😂 https://t.co/p7hfdq3NP5— Ericssen (@EricssenWen) 12 июня 2018 г.
Greetings from @realDonaldTrump to @leehsienloong (Prime Minister of Singapore, in Malaysia)— Malaysian (@shaokamsan) 12 июня 2018 г.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g8oSMv6L0Z
Hopefully u guys bring a teacher to the #TrumpKimSummit A screenshot worth a thousand words. Singapore in Malaysia?Really?? 🤣 Let the teachers make America great again. pic.twitter.com/SdAt1MIoMb— FollowKalauCerdik (@Ayat2Sen) 12 июня 2018 г.
Singapore was once a part of Malaysia, but the island gained independence in 1965. The separation took place amid deep political and economic differences between the Singaporean and Malaysian leaderships.
