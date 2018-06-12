Love is in the Hair: Twitter Mocks 'Historic Hair Swap' at Trump-Kim Summit

The whole world has been closely watching the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, with many trying to analyze their gestures, facial expressions and statements, while others went even further.

As thousands of hearts skipped a beat while waiting for the outcome of the breakthrough summit, a netizen prompted a Twitterstorm after he poked fun at the hairstyles of the pair and suggested that Trump and Kim took part in a “traditional Hair Swap” in Singapore.

BREAKING: President Trump and Kim Jong Un take part in the traditional Hair Swap during their historical Summit in Singapore.



Who looks better?#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/VfSldDXlYq — Travis Allen 🌊 (@TravisAllen02) 12 июня 2018 г.

And the battle has begun… many made an observation that Trump looked like Dutch football manager Louis Van Gaal:

Why on earth I am feeling like the Kim Jong Un hairstyle suits Trump more. And he looks more like @VanGaalOfficial with this hair — Sreenjay Sen (@sreenjaysen) 12 июня 2018 г.

Trump with Kim’s hair is the best Louis Van Gaal impression I’ve ever seen. #TrumpKim pic.twitter.com/bDO5mHqtHH — Craig McMahon (@craigmcmahon5) 12 июня 2018 г.

@Cobbz6 hahahaha trump looks like Louis van Gaal 😂😂😂😂😂 — Jason Cobbett (@Jcobba90) 12 июня 2018 г.

Trump magically becomes Louis Van Gaal — Phil (@phil_falkirk) 12 июня 2018 г.

Watch it you 😋 pic.twitter.com/jF0fpYe6nt — Liam Ó Cairealláin (@Tungtvann) 12 июня 2018 г.

Others were on Team Kim:

Kim wore it better — Aaron (@Aaron47843307) 12 июня 2018 г.

Kim is looks better…hahahahaha — charoen (@charoenbbb) 12 июня 2018 г.

My vote for Kim, wearing it well 👍 — Craig (@Madmax__31) 12 июня 2018 г.

Another user noted that the two leaders looked better with their hair swapped than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose alleged “fake eyebrows” fell off during a G7 press conference…

Better than the failed "Eyebrow Swap" by Trudeau — John Smith (@Michigan_989) 12 июня 2018 г.

…while Trudeau’s Eyebrows account congratulated the pair for not failing to keep their brows in place:

I say congratulations to @realDonaldTrump and Kim Jong Un for keeping their brows in place today at the Summit. #TrumpKimSummit — Trudeau’s Eyebrows (@TrudeasE) 12 июня 2018 г.

Twitterians could no longer be stopped:

I'd love to see Kim Jong Un walk out of this meeting wearing Trump's hair. #TrumpKimSummit — lehmo (@lehmo23) 12 июня 2018 г.

Trump is just going to compare hair styling tips with Kim Jon Un isn't he? — Gary = (@garyalsmith) 12 июня 2018 г.

…they went on to imagine the conversation between the two heads of states…

My pal Peter Tilden just looked at the pic of Trump/Kim shaking hands and captioned it, “Dude, what the hell is the deal with your hair”. Of course no idea who that line would be coming from. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) 12 июня 2018 г.

Trump: “It’s so nice to meet you, Kim. This is a historic moment. Your hair is fantastic. Trust me, no one knows good hair like me. No one. What kind of shampoo do you use?”



Kim: “Bro, I was gonna ask you the same thing!” — tom davin (@tomdavinsays) 12 июня 2018 г.

…as well as news headlines, and came up with weird names for the leaders’ meeting.

BREAKING NEWS: American president Donald Trump signs historical deal to exchange hair cuts with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. — 𝙇𝙄𝙇 𝘿𝙀𝙂𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙀 𝘼𝙍𝙏™ (@lewisghost666) 11 июня 2018 г.