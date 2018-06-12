Love is in the Hair: Twitter Mocks 'Historic Hair Swap' at Trump-Kim Summit

As thousands of hearts skipped a beat while waiting for the outcome of the breakthrough summit, a netizen prompted a Twitterstorm after he poked fun at the hairstyles of the pair and suggested that Trump and Kim took part in a “traditional Hair Swap” in Singapore.
BREAKING: President Trump and Kim Jong Un take part in the traditional Hair Swap during their historical Summit in Singapore.— Travis Allen 🌊 (@TravisAllen02) 12 июня 2018 г.
Who looks better?#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/VfSldDXlYq
And the battle has begun… many made an observation that Trump looked like Dutch football manager Louis Van Gaal:
Why on earth I am feeling like the Kim Jong Un hairstyle suits Trump more. And he looks more like @VanGaalOfficial with this hair— Sreenjay Sen (@sreenjaysen) 12 июня 2018 г.
Trump with Kim’s hair is the best Louis Van Gaal impression I’ve ever seen. #TrumpKim pic.twitter.com/bDO5mHqtHH— Craig McMahon (@craigmcmahon5) 12 июня 2018 г.
@Cobbz6 hahahaha trump looks like Louis van Gaal 😂😂😂😂😂— Jason Cobbett (@Jcobba90) 12 июня 2018 г.
Trump magically becomes Louis Van Gaal— Phil (@phil_falkirk) 12 июня 2018 г.
Watch it you 😋 pic.twitter.com/jF0fpYe6nt— Liam Ó Cairealláin (@Tungtvann) 12 июня 2018 г.
Others were on Team Kim:
Kim wore it better— Aaron (@Aaron47843307) 12 июня 2018 г.
Kim is looks better…hahahahaha— charoen (@charoenbbb) 12 июня 2018 г.
My vote for Kim, wearing it well 👍— Craig (@Madmax__31) 12 июня 2018 г.
Another user noted that the two leaders looked better with their hair swapped than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose alleged “fake eyebrows” fell off during a G7 press conference…
Better than the failed "Eyebrow Swap" by Trudeau— John Smith (@Michigan_989) 12 июня 2018 г.
…while Trudeau’s Eyebrows account congratulated the pair for not failing to keep their brows in place:
I say congratulations to @realDonaldTrump and Kim Jong Un for keeping their brows in place today at the Summit. #TrumpKimSummit— Trudeau’s Eyebrows (@TrudeasE) 12 июня 2018 г.
Twitterians could no longer be stopped:
#Love is in the #hair.#kim #trump pic.twitter.com/ufQGi9bGKZ— riccardo cassini (@riccardocassini) 12 июня 2018 г.
I'd love to see Kim Jong Un walk out of this meeting wearing Trump's hair. #TrumpKimSummit— lehmo (@lehmo23) 12 июня 2018 г.
Trump is just going to compare hair styling tips with Kim Jon Un isn't he?— Gary = (@garyalsmith) 12 июня 2018 г.
Trump's hair literally gets everywhere #TrumpKimSummit #TrumpKim #Trump pic.twitter.com/X0SGwT4jMO— Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) 12 июня 2018 г.
…they went on to imagine the conversation between the two heads of states…
‘’Love your hair Kim’’ same Donny‘’ #TrumpKim pic.twitter.com/0hqtSyT2TR— hello youski 🌹 (@queenEvieB) 12 июня 2018 г.
My pal Peter Tilden just looked at the pic of Trump/Kim shaking hands and captioned it, “Dude, what the hell is the deal with your hair”. Of course no idea who that line would be coming from.— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) 12 июня 2018 г.
Trump: “It’s so nice to meet you, Kim. This is a historic moment. Your hair is fantastic. Trust me, no one knows good hair like me. No one. What kind of shampoo do you use?”— tom davin (@tomdavinsays) 12 июня 2018 г.
Kim: “Bro, I was gonna ask you the same thing!”
@DrivetimeRTE @realDonaldTrump South Korea @cnni @NBCNews— Henry Gethings (@GethingsH) 12 июня 2018 г.
"And this, Mr Kim,is my
barber Murray who doesn't
use a bowl to cut hair" pic.twitter.com/bqacZjekCo
…as well as news headlines, and came up with weird names for the leaders’ meeting.
BREAKING NEWS: American president Donald Trump signs historical deal to exchange hair cuts with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.— 𝙇𝙄𝙇 𝘿𝙀𝙂𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙀 𝘼𝙍𝙏™ (@lewisghost666) 11 июня 2018 г.
This Just In!— Media Mania (@NapaMediaMania) 11 июня 2018 г.
Donald Trump and Kim Jun Un meet for first ever international “Bad Hair Conference.” pic.twitter.com/S4umurVir9
