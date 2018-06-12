Twitter Mulls Trump's Chances of Getting Nobel Peace Prize for Summit With Kim

US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un met on June 12 during a historic summit between the two countries to discuss the future of their relations and North Korea's nuclear program.

Now that the Trump-Kim summit has come to a successful end, people have started guessing whether this breakthrough in relations between the US and DPRK will bring its leaders the Nobel Peace Prize. Metro newspaper reported that certain bookmakers are already accepting 2\1 bets in favor of the option that the US President will receive it alone or in a group (for example with Kim Jong-un).

Twitter is divided on the matter with many users supporting the idea of Trump receiving the prize.

Trump is finishing the Cold War



Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama all made things much worse



Just this handshake alone merits a Nobel Peace prize



You are witnessing history courtesy of the greatest President of our lifetime: Donald Trump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ygzzzewWdi — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 12, 2018

This shit is rigged if Trump doesn’t get a Nobel Peace Prize — Ashley StClair (@stclairashley) June 12, 2018

Many twitterians recalled how Obama received his Nobel Prize, which some people believe to have been given undeservedly. Some users went as far as to suggest Obama's prize should be revoked in favor of Trump.

Revoke Nobel prize from Obama & award it to Trump — Khalid Al-Hadrami 🇲🇾 (@hadrami_arab) June 12, 2018

You SOOOO salty right now…..if only Obama had given Dennis Rodman the time of day and didn't look down on people. Trump's actually going to earn his Nobel Peace Prize. — Wolfmanjack0026 (@wolfmanjack0026) June 12, 2018

If Hillary would have even thought to do what Trump has done to North & South Korea, Liberals would have demanded ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ for her by now. #TrumpKimSummit — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) June 12, 2018

At the same time, other Twitter users have expressed their discontent with the prospect of Trump and Kim Jong-un getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

They’re gona give trump the Nobel peace prize aren’t they 😒 — Gareth Knife Party (@Garethmcgrillen) June 12, 2018

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un are going to ruin the Nobel Peace Prize for everyone. — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) June 12, 2018

Putin is winning while Trump is chasing a Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/eZ7HcWcvAq — Pat Fuller Ω #Unite4Victory (@bannerite) June 12, 2018

A few suggested a less "mainstream" option for the next Nobel Prize winner, recalling Dennis Rodman's efforts in establishing the dialogue between the US and North Korea.