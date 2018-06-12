Man Utd Star Chris Smalling's Sexy Wife Shares Bikini Pic on Holiday in Vietnam

The footballer is missing out on the World Cup in Russia, as he was not selected to play in the national team, but he seems to be having a good time on holiday with his stunning wife, Sam.

Sam Smalling, who used to be a Page 3 babe, married her long-term boyfriend, the 28-year old football star, in Italy last June.

Since then she has been sharing incredible photos of the couple together. But it’s Sam’s sexy snaps in bikinis, which leave little to the imagination, that are all the rage with her fans.

A post shared by Sam Smalling (@samsmallinginsta) on May 26, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Recently, she was seen in an infinity pool in a bikini as she and her hubby enjoy a vacation in Vietnam.

She simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji and her fans were stunned, as the beautiful backdrop made the photo look surreal.

A post shared by Sam Smalling (@samsmallinginsta) on Jun 11, 2018 at 6:06am PDT

According to publication the Daily Star, during their time in Hanoi, the couple went on a 33-mile bike ride, enjoyed dinners at vegan restaurants and drank cocktails on a rooftop bar. Last week they were seen in Thailand.