Ovechkin Sleeps With Stanley Cup and Becomes Meme (PHOTOS)

His photos, recently published online, have sparked lots of joking remarks from social media users.

Washington Capitals team captain Alexander Ovechkin has posted pictures on Instagram where he is lying in bed, embracing the long-awaited Stanley Cup.

The pictures went viral, sparking numerous comments from Internet users who jokingly noted that the athlete grasps his trophy even while he sleeps.

Историческое фото: Александр Овечкин с самым дорогим и ценным, что у него есть… 😍



Также на фото: беременная жена Овечкина pic.twitter.com/Yviom7AfXR — Я дико извиняюсь (@traktor_bang) 10 июня 2018 г.

Historical photo: Alexander Ovechkin with the most precious thing in his life…

Also on this photo: Ovechkin's pregnant wife

Овечкин, похоже, никогда не расстанется к Кубком 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dhusZtC6ks — Подслушано — хоккей (@slysh_hockey) 10 июня 2018 г.

It seems that Ovechkin will never part with the Cup

Короче все, делайте новый кубок. Потому что этот он уже походу никогда из рук не выпустит pic.twitter.com/8Xx0sF57Hv — Я дико извиняюсь (@traktor_bang) 9 июня 2018 г.

So, guys, make a new cup. Because he will never let go of this one

The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup trophy in the history of the club's franchise with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas.