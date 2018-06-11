Ovechkin Sleeps With Stanley Cup and Becomes Meme (PHOTOS)

Washington Capitals team captain Alexander Ovechkin has posted pictures on Instagram where he is lying in bed, embracing the long-awaited Stanley Cup.
The pictures went viral, sparking numerous comments from Internet users who jokingly noted that the athlete grasps his trophy even while he sleeps.
Историческое фото: Александр Овечкин с самым дорогим и ценным, что у него есть… 😍— Я дико извиняюсь (@traktor_bang) 10 июня 2018 г.
Также на фото: беременная жена Овечкина pic.twitter.com/Yviom7AfXR
Historical photo: Alexander Ovechkin with the most precious thing in his life…
Also on this photo: Ovechkin's pregnant wife
Овечкин, похоже, никогда не расстанется к Кубком 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dhusZtC6ks— Подслушано — хоккей (@slysh_hockey) 10 июня 2018 г.
It seems that Ovechkin will never part with the Cup
Короче все, делайте новый кубок. Потому что этот он уже походу никогда из рук не выпустит pic.twitter.com/8Xx0sF57Hv— Я дико извиняюсь (@traktor_bang) 9 июня 2018 г.
So, guys, make a new cup. Because he will never let go of this one
The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup trophy in the history of the club's franchise with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas.
