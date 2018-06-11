Blonde Bombshell Steals the Show at England - Costa Rica Warm Up Game

England’s World Cup warm up match against Costa Rica was a big event in itself, but a Leeds United host became the highlight of the event, as the stunning girl caught the cameraman’s eye.

Emma Louise Jones, who is a Leeds United host and radio star, was seen sitting behind Gareth Southgate in a pale blue dress with her long blonde hair swept to the side. She was hosting the Costa Rica game for the FA.

It’s no wonder that she caught the eye of the cameraman and England fans, as she popped into the screen multiple times.

Jones carries out pre- and post-match interviews for the Leeds team and after this game she took to Instagram to connect with her fans.

Jones tweeted, “Contrary to contrary belief, this is not my 'bored' face, it's my 'concentration face'.”

She added, "I loved every moment of hosting the #ENGCRC game for the @FA last night — thanks for having me!"

Social media was abuzz with comments about the blonde bombshell.

