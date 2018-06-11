Twitter Comes Unglued as Canadian PM Trudeau's 'Fake Eyebrow' Falls Off (VIDEO)

Twitter has gone bananas as many have started wondering if Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was wearing fake eyebrows during a joint press conference for the G7 summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

US President Donald Trump’s stance on trade and import tariffs, as well as his Twitter rant targeting the Canadian prime minister has raised eyebrows across the G7 summit… except for Trudeau himself, whose dark eyebrow appeared to slide down his face as he spoke.

Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows… that fell off after he met with Trump st G-7.



Art of the Deal Chapter 19: Brow beating. pic.twitter.com/HuIlSCD4DV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) 10 июня 2018 г.

​While it might have been the camera angle, or a lighting issue, Twitter users were quick to suggest that the prime minister was wearing fake brows, and that’s when the madness began.

I tell people there's a Canadian Prime Minister that wears false eyebrows, but they don't believe me.



It's Trudeau pic.twitter.com/ImQxQeYj0F — Timmy Tour (@TimmyTour) 11 июня 2018 г.

Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows falling off might be the best thing that happened in 2018 😂 — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) 11 июня 2018 г.

Now everyone is going to be wanting the #Trudeaueyebrows pic.twitter.com/EdmYQw0vvp — Darrell Coomes (@heybanner) 10 июня 2018 г.

Zipper undone, sure.

Nose hairs sticking out, it happens.

Food in your teeth, no biggie.

Eyebrow falling off…



I say again.

Eyebrow falling off…



Houston, we have a problem.#TrudeauEyebrows pic.twitter.com/WIIMZcNdbu — Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) 10 июня 2018 г.

This could have been the day that Trudeau became a world leader but his fake eyebrows ruined it. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) 10 июня 2018 г.

Justin Trudeau earns nickname ‘little potato’ during trip to China in 2016

I can see why…🤤#TrudeauEyebrows pic.twitter.com/FYe7hZFVG7 — 🌺🥀Nanda🥀🌺 (@frangiaq) 11 июня 2018 г.

Breaking wind from CNN! @realDonaldTrump announces new tariffs on fake eyebrows! https://t.co/LqPOkm625S — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) 10 июня 2018 г.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he had instructed the House of Representatives not to endorse the final communique of the G7 summit due to Trudeau's "false statements at his news conference," as the Canadian prime minister dismissed US metal tariffs as "insulting" and announced retaliatory measures.