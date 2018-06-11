Register
15:20 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eminem performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014.

    Eminem in Hot Water for Using 'Realistic' Gunshot Sound Effects During Show

    © AP Photo / Steve C. Mitchell
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Some festival-goers have lashed out at 45-year-old Eminem on Twitter for using gunshot effects as part of his performance, which, according to them, instilled panic in the crowd.

    As he performed the famous “Kill You” track at the Bonnaroo music festival on Saturday, the rapper used “realistic” gunshot sound effects that left some fans terrified as they recalled last year’s deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas festival, when Stephen Paddock opened fire from a hotel room at the crowd, killing 58 and wounding more than 800 people.

    It appears that a popular YouTube star, 22-year-old Andrea Russett was among those who were traumatized by the effects:

    "I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect. i [sic] have grown up loving Eminem and his music but I was extremely triggered to the point of tears," she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

    Many others, however, defended Eminem, saying that the lion’s share of rappers have used the gunshot sound effects for years:

    Meanwhile, Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg took to Instagram to dispel the rumors about gunshot sound effects, explaining that the artist used a pyrotechnic concussion that created a “loud boom.”

    In March, the rap artist broke into an explicit freestyle rap blasting the National Rifle Association (NRA) with the message “They love guns more than our children,” during his iHeartRadio performance at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

    Tags:
    gun control, gun violence, National Rifle Association (NRA), Eminem, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse