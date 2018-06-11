Take Off Your Clothes But Wear a Helmet: World Naked Bike Ride in PHOTOS, VIDEOS

Thousands of men and women have stripped off for the annual World Naked Bike Ride to raise awareness for road safety and air pollution, highlighting the benefits of cycling.

Participants of the ride were encouraged to take off their clothes but put safety first and wear a helmet, and while many cyclers opted for going commando, others preferred to sport glitter boobs, body paint and bizarre costumes.

Nude protests have taken place all over the globe, including in London, Brighton, Chicago, Mexico City, Toronto, Thessaloniki, etc.

Other cities have pride parades. Chicago has the naked bike ride down Michigan Ave 😉 pic.twitter.com/mo18QhIidx — Patrick🎥 (@Snowyote15) 10 июня 2018 г.

I ran into them by surprise as they were heading south near Lincoln Park Zoo at 9pm pic.twitter.com/ImZHwWB5JD — Škÿ @ AC now (@skyfluffyhusky) 11 июня 2018 г.

Apparently there's a naked bike ride around London today…



Someone needs to tell the people taking part that it's not big and it's not clever



Well it's not big anyway. pic.twitter.com/sEmpGhIWY3 — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) 9 июня 2018 г.

Letting the good times roll: the World Naked Bike Ride in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/iHf6GSPRbp — Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) 10 июня 2018 г.

I happened to be on a bus just as Mexico City’s naked bike ride went by! ✌️ #WNBRMexico #wnbr pic.twitter.com/io0mrgc1tb — Sarah Mirk (@sarahmirk) 9 июня 2018 г.

The naked cyclists passed by me earlier too — they were great fun, such a party! <3 pic.twitter.com/ziUzTJah7W — 𝕄𝕣. 𝔹𝕖𝕩 (@bexin2d) 9 июня 2018 г.

At one point, the controversial ride even collided with the Free Tommy Robinson March in London, which made Twitter explode:

The Free Tommy Robinson March has accidentally bumped into the World Naked Bike Ride event in London. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/2YPf0uNO3L — Penelope Woodfall (@PWoodfall) 10 июня 2018 г.

The 'Free Tommy Robinson' protesters in London have inadvertently mingled with a Naked Cycle Ride and I keep laughing. https://t.co/4Fw5MWlXwt — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) 9 июня 2018 г.

Looks like all their 'tommys' are free to me. He's a prick little so… — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Me_An_My_Dogs) 10 июня 2018 г.