Warning Issued Days Before Woman Was Killed by Alligator in Florida (VIDEO)

The remains of 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, who went missing after she went out to walk her two dogs in a Florida park on Friday, have been discovered inside a huge alligator.

Divers found Matsuki’s body in a lake, while Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials stated that they were able to positively identify the woman from evidence gathered from the necropsy of a 3.8-meter (12.5-foot) alligator that attacked and killed her.

Authorities started searching for the victim’s body when a passerby reported that he had seen the woman walking two dogs and then noticed the pets alone, barking near the lake at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park. Police spotted a gigantic alligator swimming in the area, and when the reptile was captured and investigated, they discovered a woman’s arm inside its stomach.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinal reported that the Isla del Sol Homeowners Association in Plantation had issued an alligator warning to residents in an email, urging them to “exercise caution with our families and pets, mindful that alligators, snakes, and other wildlife may be in the area.” The alert came two days after a 1.8-meter (5.9-foot) gator was spotted and trapped by someone’s front door.

The deadly incident has sparked much controversy on social media:

E-mails of course being a well known way to prevent an alligator attack 🙄 — Kent McHallington (@NFLMcHollington) 11 июня 2018 г.

Okay, but, if you ask me, a necropsy should have never been performed. It's the alligators habitat and humans invaded! What do people think is going to happen when they invade the habitat of wild species? — Jason Tipton (@Tipton3299Jason) 11 июня 2018 г.

Isn't Florida always under a gator warning??? — TRUMP=RussianTraitor & MAGA's=F*cking Morons (@theMrWheat) 10 июня 2018 г.

Warning to all Florida residents, there are alligators in Florida. You’ve been warned. pic.twitter.com/hJozVs1Eo5 — Lil_Deb_Hee_Hee (@hee_deb) 10 июня 2018 г.

Alligators never attack humans. I lived in south Florida a big part of my life. If this one did, it had to be put down because there’s a chance it was gonna do it again. — JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) 9 июня 2018 г.

Awful story. How come can divers go in the water — wouldn’t that be just as dangerous? — Espen Rislow (@espenrislow) 8 июня 2018 г.