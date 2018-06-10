Worth a Thousand Words: Trump's G7 Summit Photo Stokes Social Media

It appears that US President Donald Trump managed to make headlines at the G7 summit not only with his words and actions, but also with his appearance as well.

A photo of US President Donald Trump locking eyes with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain at the G7 summit quickly went viral, sparking heated discussions on social media and making headlines in mass media as well.

Time magazine attempted to analyze the body language of the people depicted in the photograph, noting that it’s easy to perceive Trump as “weak and defensive”, and that “he looks like he’s getting grilled, taken to task for not acting like his predecessor.”

USA Today also added that “if a picture is worth 1,000 words, Angela Merkel has some thoughts,” noting that the chancellor posted the photo on her Instagram with the following caption: “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.”

The photo was also posted on Twitter by Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, who stated that the US president’s posture sent a message to other G7 countries that the United States will no longer be their bank.

Just another #G7 where other countries expect America will always be their bank. The President made it clear today. No more. (photo by @RegSprecher) pic.twitter.com/emAVNqRqhc — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) 9 июня 2018 г.

​Some Twitter users did not agree with Bolton’s opinion, criticizing Trump’s policies and the way his administration deals with US allies.

POTUS looks like a petulant child being scolded by a teacher who has grown tired of his antics. And you just look confused. — Will This Never End (@justreadingnow) 9 июня 2018 г.

Nice try, Clown Stache.



The bully shtick only works when you don’t get your ass kicked. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) 10 июня 2018 г.

I’m taking my ball and going home. But first, I am following the protectionist road map which led to the Great Depression. — OcelotVT (@OcelotVT) 10 июня 2018 г.

You just made China the world's bank instead. Congrats for hamstringing America. — 2nd Mouse (@CheeseWhiz) 10 июня 2018 г.

Others, however, insisted that Trump looks like he’s in control of the situation in the photo.

Trump looks in complete Control. — US CITIZEN (@waitandpatience) 10 июня 2018 г.

Trump totally owns the situation and the Japanese are backing him up — 🗳 2018 🇺🇸 2020 🗳 (@babysgramma) 10 июня 2018 г.

Clearly you can't read body language: THAT is @POTUS in complete control. Arms crossed means "We aren't doing this your way" notice Japan Shinzo Abe SAME. THIS is a 'shit just got real' moment for Merkel and gang! Merkel posture: desperate & losing. #MAGA #QAnon pic.twitter.com/iK78A6CbIW — Anon_helpMAGA (@Anon_helpMAGA) 10 июня 2018 г.