13:12 GMT +310 June 2018
    Columns of basaltic rock at the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland

    In Ireland 2.5K Women Crush World Skinny Dipping Record (PHOTO)

    © Wikipedia / code poet
    Women stripped and dipped naked in the cool waters off the shore of the Emerald Isle 50km south of Dublin for the charitable cause, earning thousands of euros for children with cancer and overthrowing the previous world record in mass naked swimming, set by Australians in 2015.

    The Guinness World Records official has attested that 2,505 women stayed at least 5 minutes in the nippy 12C sea waters at Magheramore beach in Ireland, in attempt to set a new world skinny dipping record.

    ​The previous record was set up by naked swimmers in Perth, Western Australia in 2015, but there were only 786 participants; the Irish skinny dip made far more of a splash, with three times as many participants.

    READ MORE: Guinness World Record: 32 People Set Aflame

    This number of naked women in the sea couldn’t escape the attention of Twitter commentators.

    ​Some pointed out that it wasn’t that Irish.

    ​This mass naked swim tradition was started in 2013 by Dee Featherstone, who had received breast cancer surgery herself. The most recent event was to help the children's cancer foundation Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, named for Aoibheann Norman, who died of cancer at the age of 8 several years ago. The record-breaking naked swim raised thousands of euros, according to The Guardian.

    Tags:
    women's movement, naked, Guinness world record, fundraising, cancer, Dublin, Ireland
