In Ireland 2.5K Women Crush World Skinny Dipping Record (PHOTO)

The Guinness World Records official has attested that 2,505 women stayed at least 5 minutes in the nippy 12C sea waters at Magheramore beach in Ireland, in attempt to set a new world skinny dipping record.
Absolutely unbelievable well done everyone.— Aoibheann's Pink Tie (@AoibheannPinkT) 9 июня 2018 г.
You are now in the Guinness Book of Records! No one can ever take that away from you. pic.twitter.com/BeE8GfLm1P
2,505 women set new #GuinnessWorldRecord for largest skinny dip at Magheramore beach in Co Wicklow. Smashed previous record of 786 in Perth, Australia 2015. All in aid of Aoibheann's Pink Tie cancer charity pic.twitter.com/3bEdyQzE7Z— Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) 9 июня 2018 г.
What a day at the office 😂🍑🇮🇪 #StripandDip #skinnydipping #worldrecord @GWR @AoibheannPinkT pic.twitter.com/y2DtD9QZRi— Erinn Louise Kerr (@ErinnKerr_) 10 июня 2018 г.
Well done to all the ladies taking part in the World's largest skinny dip in Wicklow today! To help raise funds for Aoibheann's Pink Tie children's charity! ❤ @dailyedge #canceryoucankissmyass pic.twitter.com/g47MDhSVad— Kinvara Skincare (@KinvaraSkincare) 9 июня 2018 г.
The previous record was set up by naked swimmers in Perth, Western Australia in 2015, but there were only 786 participants; the Irish skinny dip made far more of a splash, with three times as many participants.
This number of naked women in the sea couldn’t escape the attention of Twitter commentators.
#Irish #women really doing well these days.#Ireland #sea #naked https://t.co/lwP6AQWz5K— Don von Ribbentrop (@AgentOrangeDDR) 10 июня 2018 г.
Liberating from the past.— Joe The Beaver (@j_bongiovanni) 10 июня 2018 г.
Some pointed out that it wasn’t that Irish.
This mass naked swim tradition was started in 2013 by Dee Featherstone, who had received breast cancer surgery herself. The most recent event was to help the children's cancer foundation Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, named for Aoibheann Norman, who died of cancer at the age of 8 several years ago. The record-breaking naked swim raised thousands of euros, according to The Guardian.
