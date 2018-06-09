Master of Disguise Not Alone: Woman Melts Into Carpet, Triggers Flash Mob

British journalist Ilona Burton arrived to work to find that she was wearing the same greyish color and pattern as those of a carpet at her editorial office.

Without a moment’s hesitation, she laid on the floor to pose for a picture, which she shortly uploaded on her Twitter account.

"When you come into work dressed as the carpet. I am MORTIFIED," Ilona captioned the photograph.

When you come into work dressed as the carpet. I am MORTIFIED. pic.twitter.com/WIIivBslY2 — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) 6 июня 2018 г.

Anyway, she was intrigued to learn that she was not the only one: hordes of internet users reported to have experienced similar situations. Their "disguise" photos numbered in the thousands, rapidly growing into a digital flash mob.

This is surprisingly very relatable pic.twitter.com/SF6cxt5j8e — Em (@gingeremma95) 7 июня 2018 г.

When you go to a breast cancer meet-up dressed as the bar wallpaper… pic.twitter.com/hzjEIUPQB7 — The Joy of Bex 🏳️‍🌈 (@debecca) 6 июня 2018 г.

@jackseale when you go to a bar dressed as the floor pic.twitter.com/BRxKx0GCuG — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) 7 июня 2018 г.

Ahh, takes me right back to that day I went to work dressed as a mug… pic.twitter.com/4keqJ2yUWh — Kat Harrison-Dibbits (@katdibbits) 6 июня 2018 г.

Ah, yes, I have been here, but as an Air BnB’s wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/FBqEfeSBY1 — Burnessie (@charliejburness) 7 июня 2018 г.

​Even kids partook in the unusual race:

My kid at Sheffield’s The Crucible Theatre pic.twitter.com/9wsa2SyJAM — CandyKane (@mrsclairemorley) 7 июня 2018 г.

