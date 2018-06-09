Register
19:13 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017

    US Host Lambasted For Attacking Ivanka, Melania Trump With 'Dead Inside' Remark

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Discussing a recent statement on women by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, MSNBC and Vanity Fair journalists slammed the US president’s daughter and wife for their silence with regard to his comment, which some have branded sexist.

    MSNBC journalist Nicolle Wallace asked a colleague from Vanity Fair, Emily Jane Fox, why the US president’s two closest women, his daughter Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump, have not reacted to Rudy Giuliani’s recent remark that he respects only “beautiful women and women of value.”

    “Are they just the most stoic human beings? Are they numb, are they dead inside, are they paid off? I mean, what’s their deal?” the anchor asked her counterpart.

    Fox, who branded Ivanka the “most masterful compartmentalizer that America has maybe ever seen,” promptly agreed on Wallace’s presumption, claiming, however, that “they do not see President Trump the way that all of us see” him.

    READ MORE: TV Host Jon Stewart Defends Colleague Who Called Ivanka Trump a 'Feckless C*nt'

    “They have such a distorted image of who he is that they don’t have the kind of reaction that we do. It’s almost some sort of trick or spell he has on them,” she stated.

    Trump’s personal attorney, a former New York mayor, got blasted by journalists and social media users for his comment on porn actress Stormy Daniels’ claims about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

    “I respect women, beautiful women and women with value, but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect,” he said then.

    Many commentators believe that Wallace and Fox have gone too far and suspect some personal vendetta.

    ​Others, however, endorsed the controversial statement.

    There were also some who further slammed Ivanka and Melania.

    Related:

    Melania Trump Allegedly Plotted Against Porn Actress, 'Believes Her Husband'
    Twitter Heralds Melania Trump's Return to the Spotlight After "Rough Patch"
    Trump Slams Conspiracy Enthusiasts Who Claim Melania Was Replaced by Body Double
    Twitter Explodes With Memes as Trump Confirms Melania's Good Health
    TV Host Jon Stewart Defends Colleague Who Called Ivanka Trump a 'Feckless C*nt'
    Ivanka Trump Slammed on Twitter Over Photo With Son Amid Border Scandal
    Mazal Tov! WATCH Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Rip the Dance Floor in Jerusalem
    Giuliani: Mueller Told Trump Team President Won't Be Indicted
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, Twitter, Vanity Fair, MSNBC, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse