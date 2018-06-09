US Host Lambasted For Attacking Ivanka, Melania Trump With 'Dead Inside' Remark

Discussing a recent statement on women by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, MSNBC and Vanity Fair journalists slammed the US president’s daughter and wife for their silence with regard to his comment, which some have branded sexist.

MSNBC journalist Nicolle Wallace asked a colleague from Vanity Fair, Emily Jane Fox, why the US president’s two closest women, his daughter Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump, have not reacted to Rudy Giuliani’s recent remark that he respects only “beautiful women and women of value.”

“Are they just the most stoic human beings? Are they numb, are they dead inside, are they paid off? I mean, what’s their deal?” the anchor asked her counterpart.

Fox, who branded Ivanka the “most masterful compartmentalizer that America has maybe ever seen,” promptly agreed on Wallace’s presumption, claiming, however, that “they do not see President Trump the way that all of us see” him.

“They have such a distorted image of who he is that they don’t have the kind of reaction that we do. It’s almost some sort of trick or spell he has on them,” she stated.

Trump’s personal attorney, a former New York mayor, got blasted by journalists and social media users for his comment on porn actress Stormy Daniels’ claims about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

“I respect women, beautiful women and women with value, but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect,” he said then.

Many commentators believe that Wallace and Fox have gone too far and suspect some personal vendetta.

What makes seemingly intelligent people become stark, raving stupid when the subject of Trump comes up?

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace slammed for asking if Melania, Ivanka are 'dead inside' or 'paid off'..ever notice that jealousy and envy have a terrible stinking smell?

MSNBC host demonstrates that she is "dead from the neck up".

The.media just hasn't gone off the rails. They've become vindictive and just downright catty, in a non gender specific way

Nicole Wallace is a complete idiot. Trump is not a misogynist. His administration is filled with smart, independent thinkers and advisors. And two of the best are Ivanka and Melania.

​Others, however, endorsed the controversial statement.

Finally a journalist who is not afraid to mitt the truth when it comes to human rights issues in this it ministration and it's corruption

She has a point…I can't imagine such loud silence from those women….

She has a point…I can't imagine such loud silence from those women….":Are they paid off?"

There were also some who further slammed Ivanka and Melania.

Princess Ivanka is not dead inside, she's fully participatory…..the jury is out on where Melanie's head is. But to be sure Melanie isn't above selling her body for financial gain….there's photographic proof.