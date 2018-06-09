Russian Style: Putin Brings a 'Unique House' as Gift to Xi Jinping

During his visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented an extravagant gift to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping – a traditional Russian steam bathhouse known as a banya.
First, the Russian president presented a small piece of wood to his Chinese counterpart, a sample of the material from which the banya will be built. And when Xi jokingly inquired if this piece of wood was the whole gift, Putin showed him photos depicting how the bathhouse would look when it is fully assembled.
"I need to consider where to place it. This is a unique house. Thank you very much," the Chinese leader said.
Vladimir Putin arrived in China to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which kicked off in Qingdao on June 9.
During the summit, the SCO countries’ leaders are expected to discuss matters such as global trade and counterterrorism, and to sign a number of important documents on customs cooperation, trade, agriculture, tourism and the environment.
