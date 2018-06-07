Trump's Request to Be Thanked for Firing Comey Unleashes Twitter Storm

The president's request to be credited for firing James Comey comes ahead of a report by the Department of Justice's inspector general which is expected to accuse the former FBI director of defying presidential authority on multiple occasions.

With a final version of Inspector General Michael Horowitz' report, expected to be critical of Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server, set to be released in the near future, President Trump turned to Twitter, urging Americans to thank him for his decision to fire the FBI director for insubordination in May 2017.

When will people start saying, “thank you, Mr. President, for firing James Comey?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 июня 2018 г.

The tweet led to an instant division between the president's supporters and detractors. Some users thanked the president for doing "a great service to our country!"

THANK YOU MR. PRESIDENT FOR FIRING COMEY.



You did a great service to our country! — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) 7 июня 2018 г.

The IG Report says it all! Jim Comey was a dirty cop — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) 7 июня 2018 г.

Others suggested he wasn't going far enough.

Thank you Mr. President. I'd rather see Hillary in orange though. — Jrnyman (@Jrnyman2) 7 июня 2018 г.

Ty for firing James Comey! Can we please now see the #IGReport and #DrainTheDeepStateSwamp. We are sooooo tired of seeing criminals not being held accountable for their law breaking. Money and position should not matter! We are still a country with law’s aren’t we? pic.twitter.com/vgN41RuztF — Leslie 💋💄❤️🌹☄️💥🎯 (@crimsonfaith88) 7 июня 2018 г.

Opponents who believe in the Russia collusion conspiracy theory also sarcastically 'thanked' Trump, saying the Comey firing is what brought on the Mueller investigation.

Firing James Comey was just the beginning of your Obstruction of Justice charges which will ultimately result in your impeachment, so "thank you, Mr. President, for firing James Comey." — Roger Pine (@RogerPine2) 7 июня 2018 г.

Thank you, Mr. President, for firing James Comey. If you hadn't fired Comey, there wouldn't have been a special counsel investigating your crimes with Russia. Your impeachment will be sweet. — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) 7 июня 2018 г.

