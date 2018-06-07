Register
22:24 GMT +307 June 2018
    James Comey

    Trump's Request to Be Thanked for Firing Comey Unleashes Twitter Storm

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Viral
    The president's request to be credited for firing James Comey comes ahead of a report by the Department of Justice's inspector general which is expected to accuse the former FBI director of defying presidential authority on multiple occasions.

    With a final version of Inspector General Michael Horowitz' report, expected to be critical of Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server, set to be released in the near future, President Trump turned to Twitter, urging Americans to thank him for his decision to fire the FBI director for insubordination in May 2017.

    The tweet led to an instant division between the president's supporters and detractors. Some users thanked the president for doing "a great service to our country!"

    Others suggested he wasn't going far enough.

    Opponents who believe in the Russia collusion conspiracy theory also sarcastically 'thanked' Trump, saying the Comey firing is what brought on the Mueller investigation. 

    Others simply accused Trump of being 'needy'.

    Tags:
    Twitter, reaction, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
