Register
18:27 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin answer questions from Russia’s citizens during the annual special Direct Line with Vladimir Putin broadcast live by Russian TV channels and radio stations

    Viral Takeaways From Putin's Q&A Session That Rocked Russian Internet

    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The annual live Q&A session of the Russian president wasn’t all that serious and restrained. President Putin, anchors and online commentators had moments to relax, have a good laugh and get personal. Sputnik has gathered the gems from this year’s session, which lasted more than four hours.

    Is It a Question?

    A former Russian football coach, Valery Gazzayev, has become a hero on social media. His awkward question on the 2018 FIFA World Cup legacy puzzled commentators, as some initially didn’t even grasp what he was asking about.

    ​However, Putin could decipher the question.

    ​Gazzayev’s compliment was so “long … he couldn’t finish it” like the one by Ostap Bender from “The Twelve Chairs.”

     

    Short, precise, clear

    ​Gazzayev demanded Saint Nickolas help Putin!

    ​Gazzayev toasted Putin instead of asking a question as he’s used to.

    Presidential Sacrifice and Advice

    The discussion also went personal when the anchors asked Vladimir Putin what he sacrifices by being Russia’s president. He admitted that it’s one’s private life that one sacrifices.. He also revealed what he would advise his children: “Don’t lie.”

    READ MORE:  Highlights of Vladimir Putin's Direct Line Q&A Session

    Putin Goes on ‘First Name’ Basis

    Vladimir Putin pointed at Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Shinzo Abe as world leaders whom he addresses by their first name. This contrasts with the respectful form he uses with Czech Republic’s Milos Zeman, who is older than him.

    Finance Minister Absent

    The finance minister’s empty seat before the teleconference puzzled commentators.

    ​Has anybody noticed that Putin lacks a minister!?

    Where is the Finance Ministry?

    ​Are they going to build a huge Power Ranger after the Q&A ends?

    Volodya, Aren’t You Tired

    During the fourth hour of the presidential hotline, somebody asked the president: “Volodya [a nickname for Vladimir], aren’t you tired?” He promptly answered “No.”

    Good Car Indeed

    Putin responded to an internet meme depicting him at the gas station along with Lada Kalina, seemingly puzzled over gasoline prices.

    ​What prices!

    Related:

    Highlights of Vladimir Putin's Direct Line Q&A Session
    WATCH: Russian President Putin Held Annual 'Direct Line' Q&A Session
    Annual Q&A Session With Russian President Putin to Take Place on Thursday
    Putin Reveals How He Celebrated Birthday With China's Xi Drinking Vodka
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, Q&A session with Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse