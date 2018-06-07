Viral Takeaways From Putin's Q&A Session That Rocked Russian Internet

The annual live Q&A session of the Russian president wasn’t all that serious and restrained. President Putin, anchors and online commentators had moments to relax, have a good laugh and get personal. Sputnik has gathered the gems from this year’s session, which lasted more than four hours.

Is It a Question?

A former Russian football coach, Valery Gazzayev, has become a hero on social media. His awkward question on the 2018 FIFA World Cup legacy puzzled commentators, as some initially didn’t even grasp what he was asking about.

'What is your question?'



'My question is, I wish you good health, Vladimir Vladimirovich. God bless you. And don't forget football.'#прямаялиния pic.twitter.com/6DOMh4489C — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) 7 июня 2018 г.

​However, Putin could decipher the question.

Putin’s response to this *ahem* question was also pretty great. “I understand he was asking about our World Cup legacy…” https://t.co/Ae8HLxn5eR — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) 7 июня 2018 г.

Газаев подобно Остапу Бендеру сказал "такой длиннющий и двусмысленный комплимент, что даже не смог его закончить"#ПрямаяЛиния — Вдумчивый котик (@KovenantRus) 7 июня 2018 г.

​Gazzayev’s compliment was so “long … he couldn’t finish it” like the one by Ostap Bender from “The Twelve Chairs.”

Short, precise, clear

Газзаев жёстко потребовал от Николая Чудотворца помочь Путину — Л. Баттерс Стотч (@L_Stotch) 7 июня 2018 г.

​Gazzayev demanded Saint Nickolas help Putin!

​Gazzayev toasted Putin instead of asking a question as he’s used to.

Presidential Sacrifice and Advice

The discussion also went personal when the anchors asked Vladimir Putin what he sacrifices by being Russia’s president. He admitted that it’s one’s private life that one sacrifices.. He also revealed what he would advise his children: “Don’t lie.”

Putin Goes on ‘First Name’ Basis

Vladimir Putin pointed at Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Shinzo Abe as world leaders whom he addresses by their first name. This contrasts with the respectful form he uses with Czech Republic’s Milos Zeman, who is older than him.

Finance Minister Absent

The finance minister’s empty seat before the teleconference puzzled commentators.

​Has anybody noticed that Putin lacks a minister!?

​Where is the Finance Ministry?

На прямой линии теперь не только Путин, но и министры. Интересно, они в конце сложатся в одного большого рейнджера? #Путин #прямаялиния — Святой Георгий (@Amber__Cloud) 7 июня 2018 г.

​Are they going to build a huge Power Ranger after the Q&A ends?

Volodya, Aren’t You Tired

During the fourth hour of the presidential hotline, somebody asked the president: “Volodya [a nickname for Vladimir], aren’t you tired?” He promptly answered “No.”

Good Car Indeed

Putin responded to an internet meme depicting him at the gas station along with Lada Kalina, seemingly puzzled over gasoline prices.

Рост цен на бензин недопустим.

Путин. pic.twitter.com/743tntQgXc — Эрнест Макаренко (@ErnestMakarenko) 7 июня 2018 г.

​What prices!