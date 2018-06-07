Viral Takeaways From Putin's Q&A Session That Rocked Russian Internet

Is It a Question?
A former Russian football coach, Valery Gazzayev, has become a hero on social media. His awkward question on the 2018 FIFA World Cup legacy puzzled commentators, as some initially didn’t even grasp what he was asking about.
'What is your question?'— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) 7 июня 2018 г.
'My question is, I wish you good health, Vladimir Vladimirovich. God bless you. And don't forget football.'#прямаялиния pic.twitter.com/6DOMh4489C
However, Putin could decipher the question.
Putin’s response to this *ahem* question was also pretty great. “I understand he was asking about our World Cup legacy…” https://t.co/Ae8HLxn5eR— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) 7 июня 2018 г.
Газаев подобно Остапу Бендеру сказал "такой длиннющий и двусмысленный комплимент, что даже не смог его закончить"#ПрямаяЛиния— Вдумчивый котик (@KovenantRus) 7 июня 2018 г.
Gazzayev’s compliment was so “long … he couldn’t finish it” like the one by Ostap Bender from “The Twelve Chairs.”
Коротко, чётко, ясно #прямаялиния pic.twitter.com/1SM6Y5SAJP— Руслан Абушкин (@abushkin) 7 июня 2018 г.
Short, precise, clear
Газзаев жёстко потребовал от Николая Чудотворца помочь Путину— Л. Баттерс Стотч (@L_Stotch) 7 июня 2018 г.
Gazzayev demanded Saint Nickolas help Putin!
Газзаев вместо вопроса, по привычке сказал тост…🙄👐#прямаялиния #Газзаевпес— Kisel'Off (@denkis03) 7 июня 2018 г.
Gazzayev toasted Putin instead of asking a question as he’s used to.
Presidential Sacrifice and Advice
The discussion also went personal when the anchors asked Vladimir Putin what he sacrifices by being Russia’s president. He admitted that it’s one’s private life that one sacrifices.. He also revealed what he would advise his children: “Don’t lie.”
READ MORE: Highlights of Vladimir Putin's Direct Line Q&A Session
Putin Goes on ‘First Name’ Basis
Vladimir Putin pointed at Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Shinzo Abe as world leaders whom he addresses by their first name. This contrasts with the respectful form he uses with Czech Republic’s Milos Zeman, who is older than him.
Finance Minister Absent
The finance minister’s empty seat before the teleconference puzzled commentators.
Никто не заметил, что Путин недосчитался министра!? #ВопросыПрезиденту pic.twitter.com/CxWUZfNnU3— ПолитБюро'вь (@PolitBro) 7 июня 2018 г.
Has anybody noticed that Putin lacks a minister!?
А где Минфин?) #ПрямаяЛиния pic.twitter.com/8cFUQjouhc— Леонид Дегтярёв (@leon_elk) 7 июня 2018 г.
Where is the Finance Ministry?
На прямой линии теперь не только Путин, но и министры. Интересно, они в конце сложатся в одного большого рейнджера? #Путин #прямаялиния— Святой Георгий (@Amber__Cloud) 7 июня 2018 г.
Are they going to build a huge Power Ranger after the Q&A ends?
Volodya, Aren’t You Tired
During the fourth hour of the presidential hotline, somebody asked the president: “Volodya [a nickname for Vladimir], aren’t you tired?” He promptly answered “No.”
Good Car Indeed
Putin responded to an internet meme depicting him at the gas station along with Lada Kalina, seemingly puzzled over gasoline prices.
Рост цен на бензин недопустим.— Эрнест Макаренко (@ErnestMakarenko) 7 июня 2018 г.
Путин. pic.twitter.com/743tntQgXc
What prices!
All comments
Show new comments (0)