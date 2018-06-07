Zitro from Bogota, who calls himself a photographer, body artist and teacher, has come up with the red and white colors of St. George’s football club from Malta, Germany’s black and white palette, the yellow and blue of Brazil, and others. To fulfill the task, local models had to strip down to their waist, showcasing the beautiful artwork.
"I'm looking for models for my personal projects, no experience required," Zitro’s announcement reads. He went on to claim that he and his art "stand out for generating confidence and versatility in female beauty," according to The Daily Star.
The globally anticipated World Cup is due to kick off on June 14 with a game between Russia, this year’s host of the championship, and Saudi Arabia.
Matches are scheduled to be played up till July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. Besides Saudi Arabia, Russia is set to compete with Egypt and Uruguay. Sputnik, which is among Russia’s most prominent news agencies, is due to set up and operate regional press centers to offer full coverage of the World Cup.
