Register
16:35 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A female football fan

    Hot Beauty: Women Strip Down to Get Painted in World Cup 2018 Colors (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    120

    In a cheeky art project, Colombian artist Giovanni Zitro published snaps of models, with their bodies painted in the colors of all the 32 national teams playing in the upcoming major Russia-hosted football tournament.

    Zitro from Bogota, who calls himself a photographer, body artist and teacher, has come up with the red and white colors of St. George’s football club from Malta, Germany’s black and white palette, the yellow and blue of Brazil, and others. To fulfill the task, local models had to strip down to their waist, showcasing the beautiful artwork.

     

    "I'm looking for models for my personal projects, no experience required," Zitro’s announcement reads. He went on to claim that he and his art "stand out for generating confidence and versatility in female beauty," according to The Daily Star.

     

    The globally anticipated World Cup is due to kick off on June 14 with a game between Russia, this year’s host of the championship, and Saudi Arabia.

    READ MORE: Hot! Brazilian Model Slips Into Russian Football Team Uniform Ahead of World Cup

    Matches are scheduled to be played up till July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. Besides Saudi Arabia, Russia is set to compete with Egypt and Uruguay. Sputnik, which is among Russia’s most prominent news agencies, is due to set up and operate regional press centers to offer full coverage of the World Cup.

    Related:

    2018 World Cup Will Improve Russia's Transport and Utility Infrastructure – ACS
    Charges Won't Stick: Armed Robbers Storm Print House to Steal World Cup Stickers
    FIFA President Confident in Proper Security Measures at 2018 World Cup Finals
    Hot Weather Girl Pays Tribute to World Cup in Racy Photoshoot (PHOTOS)
    Iran Head Coach: Russia-Based Players ‘Huge Help’ for FIFA World Cup Team
    Tags:
    artist, women, national team, uniform, sexy looks, sexy image, beauty, artwork, body art, fans, Bogota, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse