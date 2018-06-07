Register
07 June 2018
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump is greeted by President Donald Trump during the launch of the first lady's Be Best initiatives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2018

    Twitter Heralds Melania Trump's Return to the Spotlight After "Rough Patch"

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    The US First Lady traveled along with her husband to a hurricane briefing after recovering from surgery, putting an end to a storm of speculation and conspiracy theories over her disappearance in the mass media and social media, as well as triggering a new avalanche of jokes.

    Melania Trump has appeared in front of the cameras for the first time in 26 days, as she attended a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, dedicated to the beginning of the hurricane season, along with her husband.

    ​The US President commented on her return the public eye, saying "She went through a little rough patch, but she's doing great. She's done a fantastic job as First Lady. The people love you.”

    After Melania Trump, according to the White House reports, underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on May 14, she hasn’t been seen in public while recovering. Her absence launched a wave of guesses in the mainstream and social media, where all sorts of theories were suggested.

    Even after Melania was spotted during her first public appearance at a Gold Star event in the White House, where the press was absent, many social media users wondered if it was the real first lady that attended the ceremony or her body double.

    READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Jokes About Breakup With Melania as FLOTUS Appears in Public

    This made her husband rush to Twitter to defend her and slam "Fake News" conspiracies.

    ​Her presence at the hurricane event outside the White House has prompted a proper storm on social media.
    However, some still refused to believe it was the real Melania…

    ​…or at least didn’t want to do so as it was too good a laughing stock to give up.

    ​Others cheered her coming back.

     

