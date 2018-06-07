Twitter Heralds Melania Trump's Return to the Spotlight After "Rough Patch"

The US First Lady traveled along with her husband to a hurricane briefing after recovering from surgery, putting an end to a storm of speculation and conspiracy theories over her disappearance in the mass media and social media, as well as triggering a new avalanche of jokes.

Melania Trump has appeared in front of the cameras for the first time in 26 days, as she attended a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, dedicated to the beginning of the hurricane season, along with her husband.

Informative meeting with @FEMA today. With the hurricane season is upon us, you can download the FEMA app https://t.co/GOa1yv41KH to start receiving alerts & safety reminders. pic.twitter.com/mdUMVo1JZq — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 6 июня 2018 г.

​The US President commented on her return the public eye, saying "She went through a little rough patch, but she's doing great. She's done a fantastic job as First Lady. The people love you.”

After Melania Trump, according to the White House reports, underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on May 14, she hasn’t been seen in public while recovering. Her absence launched a wave of guesses in the mainstream and social media, where all sorts of theories were suggested.

Even after Melania was spotted during her first public appearance at a Gold Star event in the White House, where the press was absent, many social media users wondered if it was the real first lady that attended the ceremony or her body double.

This made her husband rush to Twitter to defend her and slam "Fake News" conspiracies.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 июня 2018 г.

…Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 июня 2018 г.

​Her presence at the hurricane event outside the White House has prompted a proper storm on social media.

However, some still refused to believe it was the real Melania…

She doesnt look the same. At all. — Look at Me I’m Sandra Dee 🇨🇦 (@SandraDeeT) 7 июня 2018 г.

She sat next to Trump and didn’t say a word? First appearance since all the speculation and she says nothing? No smile or brush off of the “fake news”. This woman doesn’t want to be there anymore or this is a robot/body double. Let’s make a bet! — Mįchellé Yves Mayötte (@shellliebellie) 7 июня 2018 г.

​…or at least didn’t want to do so as it was too good a laughing stock to give up.

"she went through a little rough patch" but she's been reprogrammed and she's fine now. — MCNegrete (@MCNegrete1954) 7 июня 2018 г.

​Others cheered her coming back.

Surgery is hell thank God @FLOTUS is a strong woman. So glad to see she's doing well. — Sally (@sallybodoll) 7 июня 2018 г.

Melania is darling, classy and a beautiful representative. I like that she’s not programmed for this scrutiny…still choking on some of the previous First Ladies in our face crud. Wish they’d go away. — jp (@Julia76535222) 7 июня 2018 г.

To hear liberal MSM report. You would have thought Trump had her locked in a dungeon or something. Can’t a woman just heal in peace. It’s none of our business. I’m sure most of us are happy she’s doing better. — American Rebel with a Cause (@SerLannister21) 7 июня 2018 г.

