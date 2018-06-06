Oops! CNN Tried to Write 'Russia' in Cyrillic, Makes Mistake on Air (PHOTO)

CNN made a mistake in the spelling of the word “Russia” during its broadcast.

A spelling gaffe appeared in the word displayed on the multimedia screen behind the host. The name of the country was written in Cyrillic, but it was misspelled.

Instead of РОССИЯ, which is the correct way to write Russia in Cyrillic, the spelling was РUССИЯ, which does not make any sense, as there is no letter "U" in Cyrillic.

Американский телеканал CNN попытался правильно написать слово «Россия», но не смог. И весьма странным образомhttps://t.co/yWfIXH2lG2 pic.twitter.com/qisJhXBX9h — Рамблер/ (@ramblerru) June 6, 2018

American TV channel CNN tried to write word "Russia" right, but it couldn't. And it was [written] quite strangely