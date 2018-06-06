'Tease the Season': Lingerie Ad Banned for Exploiting Woman's Body

An advertising watchdog called Advertising Standards Authority has banned an advertisement which has been deemed to be objectifying women.

An outdoor poster promoting lingerie from a brand called Silks across Britain featured an image of a woman in lingerie leaning forward to show off her bust. The image was accompanied by the text “Tease the Season.”

​The poster appeared back in December and what troubled the campaigners the most was that the model’s head was not even featured in the poster, it was just her voluptuous body.

The watchdog said it considered the model’s pose to be sexually suggestive, and also found that “by focusing entirely on the model’s body without showing her head, and in the context of a sexually suggestive pose and byline, the image invited viewers to view the woman’s body as a sexual object,” the publication added.

The group deemed the ad an objectification of women and hence it banned it from spreading across wider audience.

The advert has also been brought to the attention of the compliance team in charge of implementing the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing, known as the CAP Code.