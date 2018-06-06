Twitter Ablaze as Trump Forgets Words to 'God Bless America' at Patriotic Event

President Donald Trump appeared to have a hard time remembering the lyrics to “God Bless America” during a White House event, held to underline his administration’s patriotism, on Tuesday.

As President Trump rescinded his invitation to the Philadelphia Eagles in honor their Super Bowl championship at the White House, he decided to hold a patriotic “Celebration of America” event instead.

Even though the ceremony was intended to show off the Trump administration’s patriotism, the president seemed to forget the words to “God Bless America” – as a video of the moment showed, POTUS mumbled through parts of the song before eventually giving up.

Trump unable to remember words to "God Bless America" at replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism: https://t.co/LrMPaCEnen pic.twitter.com/oCcWMX9g39 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) 5 июня 2018 г.

This came shortly after he blasted NFL players and tweeted that “staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling.”

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 июня 2018 г.

Trump’s difficulties in remembering the lyrics to “God Bless America” received massive backlash, having caused an uproar on social media, with many users mocking him:

Trump, just now singing the national anthem, missed the words “were so gallant” and then picked up again with “-ly streaming.” pic.twitter.com/gmPGi83ASN — (((Ian Hest))) (@IanHest) 5 июня 2018 г.

I like how the camera conveniently pans away right when Trump forgets the words pic.twitter.com/VsaqJsyUNb — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) 5 июня 2018 г.

If you’re wondering why Donald Trump is tweeting so much tonight it’s because he doesn’t want you to see the video of him today forgetting the words to God Bless America — elan gale (@theyearofelan) 6 июня 2018 г.

To be fair, I don't know all the words to God Bless America either… which is why I've never invited the entire world to watch me sing it. @realDonaldTrump — Oldie Wan Kenobi 🌊❄️🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@TinsleyWD) 5 июня 2018 г.

Let me get this straight: Mr. Patriotism himself orchestrated an entire spectacle to show just how patriotic he is…and then didn’t know the words to God Bless America? What. A. Joke.

pic.twitter.com/E9DzcjMPKp — Great Scott! 🇺🇸 (@ScottFrazier19) 5 июня 2018 г.

Another netizen tweeted a picture of the ceremony attendee who decided to kneel during “God Bless America” in an apparent response to Trump's tweet criticizing the NFL players:

I love this: He really kneeled during "God Bless America" at Trump's "Celebration of America" event. pic.twitter.com/Q5DwgnH5Fl — Denizcan S. (@MrFilmkritik) 6 июня 2018 г.

Publicly screwing up the lyrics to "God Bless America" is more disrespectful than kneeling during the national anthem. — 𝙳𝚘𝚞𝚐, 𝚎𝚝𝚌 (@glowingrec) 5 июня 2018 г.

Donald Trump literally forgot the words to “God Bless America” at an event meant to show how American and Patriotic he is. But please tell me more about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) 6 июня 2018 г.

Isn't it ironic that the President canceled the Eagles' visit to avoid embarrassment, but the "replacement' event was a BIGGER embarrassment?



— Didn't know words to "God Bless America"



— Man in crowd took a knee



— Had fake Eagles fans attend, who didn't know quarterback's name — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 6 июня 2018 г.

Some suggested that he never actually knew the words to the song:

you can't forget something you never knew — Anton Lagerlöf (@kallespratt) 5 июня 2018 г.

I guarantee you that most NFL players know more words to this song than our President. He literally only sang about 6 words. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) 5 июня 2018 г.

Trump, who accuses the media of being "fake news", held a fake "celebration" of America with fake Eagles fans and faked singing along to "God Bless America", definitely not knowing the words.



This whole thing is just hilarious. — Denizcan S. (@MrFilmkritik) 6 июня 2018 г.

Not knowing the lyrics to "God Bless America" isn't a really bad thing. UNLESS you're hosting a patriotism party, and the announcer says to sing the song to honor the country. And you just spent the last year blasting a group for not being patriotic. And you're the president. — Sam Kimpton (@SamKimpton) 5 июня 2018 г.

Did anyone really expect Trump to know the words to "God Bless America?” Honestly? He hasn’t known the words to anything else patriotic. The Pledge Of Allegiance. The emoluments clause. The Constitution. — Yog-Sothoth (@IsTheKeyAndGate) 5 июня 2018 г.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has been slammed for forgetting the words to a song: in January, he seemed to struggle with the lyrics to the National Anthem during his appearance at the College Football National Championship game.