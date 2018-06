Scottish writer Frankie Boyle has said that he would want to have "an erotically charged wrestling" match with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he meets him personally.

"If I ever get to meet Putin, I'll probably take my top off and challenge him to an erotically charged wrestling match, which I'll let him win," the comedian said.

His remark comes in a video called "Frankie Goes to Russia," where Frankie watches videos of the Russian politician going ice skating, fishing topless and wrestling.

The footage was shot during the reporter's visit to Russia as a part of BBC World Cup preview documentary.