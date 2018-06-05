Register
    Gina Stewart

    Meet Two Women Fighting for 'World's Hottest Grandmother' Title (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: strawberriesandcream1 / instagram
    Viral
    It seems that 47-year-old Gina Stewart, who was earlier called the “world’s hottest grandmother” will have to defend her title as 36-year-old Carrie Hilton steps into the game.

    Stewart rose to prominence after making it to the finals of Maxim’s Finest Australia contest, with the fact that she was a grandmother bringing her into the limelight. She probably did not expect that an English nanna would defy her unofficial title as the “world’s hottest grandma.”

    “I’m the hottest… there is no competition here,” Hilton, an enthusiastic kickboxer, who became a grandmother earlier this year, bragged about her looks to Daily Mail Australia.

    In addition, Hilton addressed Stewart’s claims that she hadn’t had any cosmetic work done aside from a boob job 11 years ago, claiming that the 47-year-old Australian had had Botox. At the same time, she admitted to having spent a whopping $17,000 on beauty procedures herself, including breast implants, teeth bonding and Botox.

    READ MORE: Hottest Grandma Shows Off Curves in Racy Photoshoot (PHOTOS)

    It didn’t take Stewart long to respond to her remarks, as she welcomed the challenge:

    “I’ve never claimed the title of ‘world’s hottest grandmother’ it was given to me by the world press and fans all over the world. Carrie Hilton is gorgeous and so is every woman out there. Carrie is welcome to the title but she will have to fight for it!” she said.

    Stewart has won the Daily Mail Poll, and she’s definitely winning the battle on Instagram with nearly 80,000 followers compared to Hilton’s 16,400.

