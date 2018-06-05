Register
16:31 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    From left: Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid FC (Madrid, Spain), Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC (Liverpool, England) and Isco from Real Madrid FC during the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid FC

    Syrian University Trolls Sergio Ramos' Champions League Tackle

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The notorious tackle by the Real Madrid captain against Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, forced the latter out of the Champions League final, which ended in Real's resounding victory.

    When the first-year law students at the University of Damascus opened their General Penal Code exam booklets, they discovered both the latest news from the world of football and their professor's unequivocal love for FC Barcelona.

    READ MORE: Fans Rejoice and Despair After Real Madrid Wins Dramatic Champions League Final

    Apparently, one of the exam problems featured the infamous tackle by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos against the Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, during the 2018 European Champions League final.

    "Sergio Ramos injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 European Champions League final. Naturally, Ramos cannot be held to account for this action from a criminal law perspective due to four conditions that make the use of violence justified in sports. State these conditions," read the exam question, which circulated amongst Syrian Facebook users.

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield, Liverpool, England
    © AP Photo / Anthony Devlin
    Injured Star Striker Salah Named in Egypt’s Final Squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup
    The problem was met with good-hearted humor on the part of most students with some of them describing their examiner as a "defeated Barcelona fan," whose bitter rival Real Madrid secured another Champions League title, following their 3-1 victory against Liverpool.

    Others joked that any real Barcelona fan "would have torn up the exam paper and left when they heard Ramos's name."

    Although some commentators criticized the exam-setter for using a real-life situation on the test, the University of Damascus subsequently released a statement on its Facebook page, where it expressed support for its staff's creative approach.

    "The question was clear and frank. All thanks and appreciation goes to the academic staff in general," the statement read.

    Related:

    Mohamed Salah Not Angry With Ramos, Set to Recover For His World Cup 2018 Dream
    'I love Him, He Looks Like Messi' - Ronaldo Praises Mo Salah
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on Course to Win European Golden Shoe
    Tags:
    troll, exam, law, victory, injury, final, Champions League, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, FC Real Madrid, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse